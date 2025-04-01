An Investigation by Verónica Dulanto Discovers Something Mind-Blowing About Makoke

On the show TardeAR, they talked about the latest news from Supervivientes. Last Sunday, the contestants of Playa Calma had a tough confrontation over some missing lentils. Now, Verónica Dulanto has confessed something that could point to Makoke as the main thief of that food.

The majority of the contestants accused Anita of the theft because she was already caught in the past stealing coconut. This has caused a great controversy on the island.

| Telecinco

Verónica Dulanto, host of TardeAR, has conducted an investigation that has left everyone amazed. After reviewing the program's footage, they have discovered a new suspect. It's not just Anita; now, the evidence points to Makoke, and this has completely changed the landscape of the competition.

Verónica Dulanto Points to Makoke for What Has Happened in the Competition in Recent Days

"Anita could be, but now all the evidence points to Makoke," Verónica Dulanto confessed live. Makoke has been on Anita's side, but she could also have used her as an alibi.

If the blame fell on Anita, she was out of all suspicion. A perfect strategy to avoid being discovered.

| Telecinco

From the set, opinions have been divided. Mario Vaquerizo has put forward his theory: "I think it was all of them." Javier Sardà, on the other hand, has dismissed the possibility that Makoke is the culprit: "It's not Makoke, that's unfeasible and absurd," he assured.

Meanwhile, Frank Blanco has recalled a key point of the case. "Makoke would already have an alibi, which would be to accuse Anita," he said. This statement has caused even more doubts among those present.

Verónica Dulanto Accuses Makoke as a Possible Culprit for the Island Theft

Now all the evidence points to Makoke. She could have stolen the lentils and could also have protected Anita to divert attention.

| Mediaset

It's not clear who the real thief is. However, Verónica Dulanto's investigation from TardeAR has changed everything. From the show, they have reviewed hours of recordings, analyzed every movement, and discovered details that had previously gone unnoticed.

The mystery remains open. Is Makoke really the responsible one? Or is it just a strategy to mislead? Could there be more than one culprit? The only sure thing is that the scandal is served. The audience keeps speculating, and social media are ablaze with theories. In the coming days, more details are expected to be revealed about this surprising case that has shaken the reality show's followers.