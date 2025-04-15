Urgent Statement from 'Survivors' About Anita and Montoya: Everyone Is in Shock

Anita Williams has been expressing her desire to move to Playa Calma to be by Montoya's side for many days. The Catalan saw how thanks to Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, the possibility of achieving her goal opened up when the rider wanted to banish his companion, aware of her intentions. The most notable thing is that Anita was willing to give up her leader's necklace to be close to the Andalusian; however, the conditions of Supervivientes have not allowed her to do so.

"I give up the necklace," reacted Williams, who was eager to change beaches shortly after Escassi mentioned her name. Then it was the presenter Laura Madrueño who indicated to her that the contest rules prevented it. A circumstance that revealed the survivor's disappointment.

| Mediaset

The Organization of Supervivientes Frustrates the Desire to Reunite with Montoya

The Barcelonan did not expect this to happen and saw in Escassi's decision a ray of hope. Montoya's ex, who is not at all happy in her group, even proposed that her leader's necklace be raffled off "a pito, pito, gorgorito." The former contestant of La isla de las tentaciones wanted to go to Playa Calma at all costs in exchange for anything.

| Telecinco

If it had been possible, this change could have been an excellent opportunity for Anita to reunite with her ex. However, she and Montoya will have to wait for the unification for this to happen.

Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, seeing that Anita could not change beaches, was forced to name another of his companions. María José Suárez's ex chose Laura Cuevas, who had become the protagonist of the last gala by reuniting with Carlos, her husband. A reunion that, far from being romantic, actually turned out to be quite uncomfortable.

Anita Was Willing to Give Up Her Leader's Necklace

The daughter of the former Cantora foreman starred in an uncomfortable exchange of reproaches in front of the cameras. Additionally, the survivor made it clear to her partner that once she leaves the reality show, she is determined to lead a different life and start taking care of herself.

| Mediaset

For now, Supervivientes 2025 has managed to capture and keep the audience's attention. The presence of Terelu Campos in the first weeks and the appearance of Anita and Montoya have helped the public connect with Telecinco's reality show. We just have to wait a little longer to see how the former protagonists of La isla de las Tentaciones react when they can reunite in their adventure in Honduras.