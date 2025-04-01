Urgent Statement from Roberto Leal About Gotzon, Winner of 'El Desafío': 'It Broke Me'

During his last public appearance, Roberto Leal had no qualms about issuing a revealing statement about Gotzon, the latest winner of El Desafío. "He broke me in half," the television presenter assured the media.

Last Friday, March 28, the grand finale of the fifth edition of this well-known Antena 3 format was broadcast, a gala that ended with Gotzon's undisputed victory.

| Atresmedia

Thanks to his work and perseverance throughout this experience, the content creator managed to take home the 30,000 euros prize, an amount he could donate to the NGO of his choice.

However, in a new and unexpected act of solidarity, Gotzon decided to entrust Roberto Leal with this important mission, something that completely surprised the presenter.

Finally, the Andalusian decided to donate this large sum to the Uno Entre Cien Mil Foundation, an association he has been collaborating with for years, which fights to end childhood leukemia.

| Europa Press

Now, with emotions still running high, Roberto Leal reappeared this Monday, March 31, at the Andalusian Talent Awards 2025. A gala in which he received one of his awards.

As expected, during the corresponding photocall, reporters took the opportunity to ask him about the beautiful tribute Gotzon paid him during the final of El Desafío. Questions to which the presenter had no problem responding.

Roberto Leal Breaks His Silence to Talk About Gotzon, the Latest Winner of 'El Desafío': "He Broke Me in Half"

In front of Europa Press cameras, Roberto Leal described the gesture Gotzon had with him as "incredibly moving." "I didn't expect it at all, he broke me in half," he added.

"I was moved at the moment and I will continue to be moved, because thinking that I had been at all the galas... And of course, you don't have the opportunity to donate to any NGO, because that's not my role, but he already did it for me."

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia

Additionally, Roberto Leal wanted to share with reporters the reaction from the foundation. "They are thrilled with him, and I think it was the crowning touch this edition needed."

"Not because they give the prize to the NGO I represent, but that unexpected twist that only someone like him could do," the presenter clarified.

| Atresmedia

Meanwhile, Roberto Leal also commented on the "well-deserved" second place of Victoria Federica. An achievement that, according to the presenter, the granddaughter of Juan Carlos I has reached through her effort and not because of who she is:

"El Desafío is not a program for people to come just because of their names and surnames, simply to show off. Victoria has shown from day one that she came to fight, to work, and to grow within the program."

Although many considered her the winner, she ultimately couldn't defeat her great rival. As Roberto Leal jokingly said, she "is the first of the humans," while Gotzon is a "demigod."

"I think Gotzon has proven to be the all-terrain contestant... He has done everything well, both in front of and behind the cameras," the presenter assured about the winner of El Desafío.