Urgent Statement from Pelayo Díaz in the Middle of 'Survivors': 'I Get Emotional'

Pelayo Díaz starred in one of the most moving moments of the night at the Supervivientes gala. The designer measured his strength against Nieves in the leader's challenge and, after his defeat, issued a statement full of emotion. Pelayo confessed to being a fan of the show, and participating in this edition and experiencing it up close is a dream for him.

"I get emotional for myself, I get emotional for my teammates, we are already a family," he stated with a trembling voice. As a fan of the show, he always watched it from his home, marveling at the experiences of others. However, experiencing it firsthand has been an even more intense experience, hence his message after completing his first leader's challenge.

| Mediaset

Pelayo Díaz Moves with His Statement on Supervivientes

Pelayo Díaz has emerged as one of the strongest participants in the new edition of Supervivientes. In just one week, he has been the protagonist of the first confrontations on the island. The most notable one was with Terelu in the palapa.

The designer is showing that his intention is to stay, thus fulfilling one of his greatest dreams. Pelayo let all that emotion out last Thursday after participating in the first leader's challenge and losing to Nieves. "I get emotional for myself, I get emotional for my teammates, we are already a family," he began saying in his statement.

| Telecinco

His passion for the show, which he followed from home, has multiplied by experiencing it firsthand. The opportunity to be part of this adventure brings him immense happiness, as well as seeing how everyone overcomes challenges every day. "Seeing how everyone overcomes their fears and how we surpass ourselves in everything," he added, feeling part of the rest of his teammates.

A large part of Pelayo's emotion lies in the way the whole group has connected in Supervivientes. Especially because the group to which the designer belongs has had to experience it on Playa Furia. A much harsher location than the rest, who are on Playa Calma.

However, despite the adversities of their location, Pelayo feels that his group works as a team to overcome difficulties. Living together in such an extreme environment has strengthened the bonds between them, creating a network of support and understanding. Hence Pelayo's emotion in the middle of Supervivientes.

Pelayo Díaz Fulfills His Dream on Supervivientes

Pelayo faced his participation in Supervivientes with nervousness, but above all with great excitement. Before heading to Honduras, he confessed that his grandfather, before passing away, was a fan of the show. The designer himself was too, and he didn't hesitate when he was offered to participate in this new edition.

In fact, he began his journey with determination, making it clear that he was there to participate and win the prize. This sincerity made the designer the most controversial of Supervivientes. Not surprisingly, he had his first confrontation with none other than the star signing: Terelu.

| Telecinco

But aside from his controversial character, Pelayo has also shown a sensitive and supportive side. He got emotional when talking about the passing of his previous partner, David Delfín, and how it affected him.

Last Thursday, the designer once again showed that more human side by being happy for Nieves's victory in the leader's challenge. Even though they were both competing for the title, Pelayo was proud of his teammate's victory. The opportunity to be part of Supervivientes fills him with emotion, as well as being able to witness the resilience of all his teammates.