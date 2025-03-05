Urgent Statement from Montoya, from 'La Isla de las Tentaciones': 'This Doesn't Shine'

Montoya, one of the most talked-about contestants on La isla de las tentaciones, has had to pause his activity on social media to deny a serious rumor about himself. "This Doesn't Shine," he declared with visible annoyance, using his iconic phrase. In recent hours, posts have circulated claiming that he had died, which caused a great stir among his followers.

The Andalusian, who has become a viral phenomenon due to his spontaneity and charisma, didn't hesitate to address these rumors with a strong message on social media. How has Montoya reacted to this situation and what measures has he decided to take?

Urgent Statement from Montoya, from La isla de las tentaciones

Montoya arrived on the show as Anita's partner and, from the very beginning, captivated with his extroverted personality and antics. His genuine character and direct way of expressing himself have made him a memorable contestant. However, his relationship on the island has taken an unexpected turn: both he and Anita have succumbed to temptation.

In recent episodes, it has been seen how Montoya began to get closer to Gabriela, while Anita did the same with Manuel. According to the previews, their final decision at the bonfire will be key: will they stay together or go their separate ways?

Before their final bonfire airs, Montoya has been forced to interrupt his social media to deny an alarming rumor. Posts have circulated announcing his death, joined by manipulated images with familiar faces mourning his loss.

From a hotel terrace in Madrid, the young man shared a video on his Instagram stories to clarify the situation. "Hello, flamencos. I've had to interrupt the little things we're doing for you, to bring you the smile that's needed on rainy days," he expressed.

However, his tone changed when addressing the main topic. "I've come to tell you, person who wants to grow at my expense or I don't know, that these little things aren't done," he stated firmly, while showing the montages.

"This irritates Montoya, these little things don't. I don't know if you're a flamenco or not, but this doesn't shine, this worries. To begin with, I worry about you and it worries my family. These news are regrettable," he added, showing his indignation.

The Possible Legal Consequences of the Hoax

The contestant has called on his followers to report this type of hoax. "Report this, comment, because it's regrettable," he requested in his video, trying to stop the spread of false news.

His fan community, which has been active in each of his movements within the reality show, quickly reacted, showing their support and condemning the spread of unfounded information.

The participant has also made it clear that he is considering taking legal action against those who have spread these false posts. "These are very ugly things," he lamented. "You can create fake accounts to criticize me, which is regrettable, but it must be understood," he added, referring to the toxicity that sometimes arises on social media.

"From the affection people have for me, I'm not to blame. These little things aren't, because we're bordering on illegality and we're going to catch you, so start deleting little things," he warned with determination. Montoya made it clear that he will not allow this type of defamation to continue.

In his final words, he reaffirmed his stance with a positive message: "This worries my family, my loved ones, and you. Long live life." With this closing, he wanted to convey calm to his community and reinforce his commitment to the truth.

With this message, Montoya, from La isla de las tentaciones, wanted to deny a rumor about his supposed death. With his now iconic phrase, he has shown his indignation and asked for support to stop the misinformation that has affected his loved ones.