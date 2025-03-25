Urgent Statement from María José Campanario, Jesulín's Wife: 'Sufficient Punishment'

María José Campanario has shared a message where she talks about revenge and how to react to those who only want to harm her: with silence. "I see their lives, their battles, and I understand that the world has already given them enough punishment," opines Jesulín's wife.

For more than two decades, the dentist has been the target of fierce criticism that has marked her marriage to the former bullfighter. If before these came from television sets, now social media have taken over, and María José continues to suffer from it. Faced with this situation, she has come to the conclusion that the best thing is to "move forward," without getting into wars or disputes.

María José Campanario Shares a Statement on Social Media

María José Campanario is back in the spotlight after confirming her signing for El Desafío. Jesulín's wife follows in her husband's footsteps and will face challenges that will test her endurance and skill. With this television resurgence, María José has once again experienced what it is like to be in the media spotlight and the consequences that come with it.

Despite having lived much of her life with criticism, Campanario has exploded. This time she has done so through a statement where she talks about revenge and how to respond to those who only want to cause harm. Julia Janeiro's mother begins by confessing her desire to respond, making Sandra Bullock's words her own.

"There are times when the temptation to respond in kind is strong," she begins by saying. However, for Campanario, the best thing is to react with silence and indifference. "I see their lives, their battles, and I understand that the world has already given them enough punishment," María José subscribes.

Jesulín's wife has not wanted to confess to whom her statement is directed, but she makes her position clear from now on. She doesn't intend to respond to criticism with more insults and, instead, prefers to turn a deaf ear and look the other way. "In the end, everyone gives what they have inside, I choose not to return the harm, but to move forward," she concludes.

Jesulín de Ubrique's Wife Begins a New Stage

Jesulín's wife has wiped the slate clean and is determined to continue her life without paying attention to criticism. After more than 20 years in the media spotlight being the target of her enemies, her decision is not to respond.

It has not always been this way. Before she experienced a kind of media retreat, María José faced the media on more than one occasion. Although she did so through lawsuits that she has been winning against those who violated her rights.

Now the situation is quite different, and the 2.0 universe has opened the doors to people who use anonymity to cause harm. Anyone can write a harmful comment that reaches its recipient directly without any consequences.

María José suffers this daily on her profile and on more than one occasion has publicly denounced it. Just a few days ago, she shared a series of messages she received where they criticized her daughter Julia. Campanario did not hesitate and defended Julia, while also denouncing the harassment that she and her family are victims of daily.

Now, the reaction is different, and Jesulín's wife has chosen not to engage in wars or disputes with her haters. Instead, she prefers to respond with silence and indifference, thus marking the beginning of a new stage in her life.