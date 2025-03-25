Prince Harry Reportedly Received an Urgent Message From His Father, King Charles III

King Charles III's health is deteriorating rapidly, and the monarch is increasingly aware that his time is running out. According to En Blau, the king might not live more than a year due to his serious illness. In his final weeks, one of King Charles III's greatest desires is to see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, before he passes away.

The relationship with his son Harry has been tense since 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step back from public life in the British Royal Family. Since then, the relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the family has been complicated, full of conflicts and differences. However, now, with King Charles III's health in decline, the king has decided to try to rebuild ties with his son and grandchildren.

A Desire for Reconciliation

King Charles III has insisted several times to his son Harry to bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, to London. This is a desire that the king has not stopped expressing. According to sources close to the Royal Family, En Blau reports, the monarch knows that his days are limited.

In fact, this could be his last chance. Seeing his grandchildren before his death has become a necessity, not only for him but also to heal old wounds within the family.

Meghan Markle, an Obstacle?

However, one of the biggest obstacles for King Charles III to see his grandchildren is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife and the mother of Archie and Lilibet. According to El Nacional, Meghan has maintained a firm stance on protecting her children, avoiding their exposure to the Royal Family.

The Duchess believes that the environment within the British monarchy, full of disputes and surrounded by scandals, is not suitable for Archie and Lilibet's well-being. In several interviews, Meghan Markle has stated that she will not allow her children to be exposed to what she describes as a "toxic environment."

A Family Reconciliation?

The reconciliation that King Charles III hopes for with his son Harry and his grandchildren seems increasingly uncertain. The differences between Meghan Markle and the Royal Family continue to be a significant obstacle. Despite the king's requests, it is unclear if Harry will be able to fulfill his desire to see his children in London.

Meanwhile, King Charles III continues to struggle with his illness and the weight of family tensions. As his days dwindle, the monarch seeks to regain something of what was lost, although the paths to reconciliation remain complicated.