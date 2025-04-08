Urgent Statement From Antonio Rossi About Anabel Pantoja and Her Boyfriend: 'It's True'

Journalist Antonio Rossi has addressed the rumors of a crisis between Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend. According to the collaborator of Vamos a Ver, it is true that Isabel Pantoja's niece and her partner had a heated argument at the airport. The Andalusian confirmed that, despite what has been said so far, "it's true that they are united," and yet he clarified: "but the situation has changed for them."

Rossi referred to Anabel, making it clear that the Sevillian is doing her best to fight for this relationship. "She rows, against all odds, for many things that people are not very supportive of David."

He explained, subsequently, that they have an open investigation pending resolution. "Until the issue of the file or the opening of the oral trial is solved, they will have many people against them," Rossi assured in the aforementioned Telecinco space.

Antonio Rossi Reveals the Current State of Anabel Pantoja and Her Boyfriend's Relationship

Joaquín Prat, presenter of Vamos a Ver, assessed what, according to him, the relationship between Isabel Pantoja's niece and the physiotherapist is like. "They are both delighted, I don't know who said there's a crisis," the communicator wondered.

It should be remembered that the daughter of the late Bernardo Pantoja replied with irony to reporters when asked about the rumors of a crisis with her boyfriend: "We are separated. We are already divorced, but I like Córdoba," Kiko Rivera's cousin hinted.

An irony that she did not bring up when asked if the rumors pointing to a bad relationship between her mother and David Rodríguez were true. A situation that Antonio Rossi confirmed by revealing they don't even greet each other when they meet.

Alejandra Rubio then came to the couple's defense. Terelu Campos's daughter admitted that she found it "unfair" that people "are against David."

Kike Calleja Is Skeptical About the Image the Couple Projects

A point of view that was later met with Kike Calleja's version. The panelist, unlike his colleagues, made it clear that not everything is as idyllic as it seems.

According to him, David has vented to his close friends about what his relationship is truly like. And he clarified: "They are projecting an image of unity because it suits them," the journalist recalled.

Despite the rumors of crisis that have been circulating for several weeks, the truth is that Anabel and David continue to project an image of unity on social media. Thus, the influencer shared with her followers her visit to the beach with her partner and her little Alma. After a few days away from home, the couple landed in Gran Canaria where they enjoyed a day by the sea, denying that there are problems between them.