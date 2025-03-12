Urgent Statement from Adele About Her Relationship with Rich Paul: 'I Want to Have…'

During one of her latest concerts, Adele left her fans speechless with the urgent announcement she made about her relationship with Rich Paul. "I want to have a lot of free time to love my son, love my man, love another child," the singer stated.

Last November, this famous British artist concluded her tour, Weekends with Adele, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. All after more than two years of uninterrupted shows.

| Europa Press

That day, Adele made it very clear that, for the moment, she doesn't plan to return to the stage. Everything indicates that the singer wants to spend more time with her fiancé, Rich Paul, with her son, Angelo, from her relationship with Simon Konecki, and with "another child."

As can be read in the newspaper The Sun on Sunday, that weekend, during her concert, the artist addressed her fans with a clear message:

| Instagram, @adele

"In two weeks I'm retiring, this is the end. The weekend before Thanksgiving will be the 100th concert and it will be the last. I have no plans to be on stage indefinitely, honestly... I want to have a lot of free time to love my son, love my man, love another child."

Adele Issues Urgent Announcement About Her Relationship with Rich Paul During One of Her Latest Concerts

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, Adele shared with her audience how much she would like to be a "player's mother." However, adding a touch of humor, she confessed that Angelo plays American football and that she doesn't understand the rules of the game:

| X, @adelllylove

"I have no f***ing idea what that is... I go to all the games, I would never miss a game. I made it to the end of the season. Obviously, I know what happens with soccer, like soccer."

Meanwhile, Adele also wanted to show her fans her huge and spectacular engagement ring. This moment occurred months after confirming that Rich Paul had proposed to her.

It was last August when the singer announced during her concert in Germany that, after three years of dating, her partner had asked her to marry him. "I can't marry you because I'm already getting married, so I can't," she said at that moment.