Surprise Split in the British Royal Family: Queen Camilla Already Knows

Ayesha Lalita Shand (30), niece of Queen Camilla, has decided to make a significant shift in her professional career. After nearly eight years working at the Hauser & Wirth gallery with Princess Eugenie of York, Ayesha has announced that she will step into the world of beauty. This new phase will mark her entry as Vice President of Marketing for the United States at Trinny London, a cosmetics brand.

On her social media, Ayesha expressed her excitement for this new challenge, even though she feels she is jumping into a different sector. "Although it's a complete change of sector, I believe the only way to grow is to challenge oneself and feel vulnerable once again," she commented. The 30-year-old acknowledged that she faces impostor syndrome, but she is determined to embrace the challenge, facing new challenges and lessons.

| Europa Press

Ayesha's Transition, Queen Camilla's Niece

Ayesha, daughter of the late Mark Shand, brother of Queen Camilla, has been moving between London and New York over the past few years. Now, it seems she is settling more permanently in the American city, where she will begin her new job at Trinny London. Although she has no experience in the beauty industry, the young woman confesses that her decision is based on her faith in the brand and her desire for change.

Her life in New York is not limited to her work. In recent months, Ayesha has started a relationship with Italian DJ Luigi Ambrosi, who also divides his time between the United States and Europe. Together, they share life in two countries, which has allowed Ayesha to enjoy both her professional and personal life.

A Personal Struggle and a Message of Hope

Ayesha has not only faced professional changes but also significant personal challenges. In one of her latest Instagram posts, she commemorated World Endometriosis Day, a disease that affects many women. Ayesha, who was diagnosed with this condition, shared her experience with her followers, revealing how an operation performed by Dr. Seckin changed her life.

"Before meeting Dr. Seckin, I spent days and nights suppressing screams of pain, unable to move, filled to the brim with painkillers, vomiting, bleeding, and ashamed of my body," Ayesha confessed. However, she now celebrates being "pain-free" and uses her platform to help raise awareness about the disease.

Her relationship with her aunt, Queen Camilla, remains close. Camilla has been the honorary president of the Elephant Family foundation, created by her brother Mark Shand, who tragically passed away in 2014. Despite the personal adversities Ayesha has faced, her bond with her aunt and her family continues to be a source of support.