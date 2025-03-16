Urgent Statement About Montoya and Anita from 'Survivors': 'Yes, It's True'

Hours before reuniting on Survivors with Montoya, Anita had the opportunity to speak with Carlos Sobera. The former contestant of Temptation Island explained what she expects from her stay in Honduras and from being close to her ex-partner again. "Yes, it's true that after the reunion we've had contact, both good and bad, we still love each other, but it's not healthy," the Catalan admitted.

Anita Williams opened up about her current relationship with Montoya: "As of today, we're not together," she stated. Despite this, she confessed that they have seen each other after the end of Temptation Island.

| Mediaset

Despite making it clear that things didn't end well, the TV personality stated, visibly emotional, that she still remembers her ex-partner. "I haven't managed to forget him, I'm still in love with Montoya. I've loved him very much, and it's going to be very difficult for me to forget him."

What Really Happens Between Anita and Montoya Comes to Light

According to Anita herself, she and Montoya had an honest conversation. "He told me that he hadn't left with me because of his image, that I had to understand," she assured. They have continued to keep in touch, and before he traveled to Honduras: "It was more leaning toward bad than good."

Regarding her stay in the reality show alongside Montoya, Anita admitted that she expects "a cordial relationship" from the Survivors contestant. The young woman made it clear that she doesn't have anything planned in advance: "I prefer to let everything flow and see what happens."

| Mediaset

Nonetheless, she repeated that they love each other "very much, but it's not healthy. It's not the time, I don't know how we're going to react when we see each other," she hinted about how she imagined the anticipated reunion.

It should be remembered that Anita and Montoya were much talked about during their participation in Temptation Island. From the beginning of the reality show, they both became the protagonists of their respective villas. While she quickly fell into temptation, he suffered in front of the audience and won over the public in each broadcast.

Montoya's Ex Clarifies Her Feelings toward Her Former Partner

Finally, the Sevillian was also unfaithful to his girlfriend, and when it came time to make the final decision, he chose to leave the island alone. Anita, meanwhile, chose to leave with her tempter, Manuel, but he, however, rejected her.

Three months after the recording of the show, at the reunion of Temptation Island, Anita and Montoya confirmed that they love each other very much. A feeling that is not enough for them to stay together due to the resentment they still feel.

| Mediaset

Now Anita has arrived in Honduras alongside her former tempter. Only time will tell how the three of them will fare in this new adventure.