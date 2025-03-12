New Information About Princess Leonor at Elcano: 'Poor Thing, They're Subjecting Her'

Princess Leonor is in the midst of her maritime journey aboard the training ship Elcano. A journey that is testing her physically and mentally, as new information has just come to light. The latest news is that the heiress is having an extremely difficult time on her journey across the Pacific Ocean.

"Poor thing, they're putting her through... this isn't paid for," confessed Martín Bianchi on Cadena SER. Bianchi, an expert on the royal family, explained the great suffering Leonor is experiencing aboard Elcano, as she suffers from countless bouts of seasickness.

| Europa Press

Latest News on Princess Leonor's Condition Aboard Elcano

During her journey on the training ship Elcano, Princess Leonor faces significant challenges. During the trip, she has been greatly affected by seasickness and vomiting. This situation was especially tough upon arriving in Montevideo, Uruguay, where the young heiress was forced to quickly recover.

In this regard, new information has just been revealed about the princess: the journey is being extremely difficult for the Princess of Asturias. This was explained by the royal expert, Martín Bianchi on Cadena SER. "Poor thing, they're putting her through... this isn't paid for," he stated about how she is suffering on Elcano.

| Europapress

The maritime climate has proven to be a challenge for everyone on board, and the princess has been no exception. The journey from Brazil southward, especially toward Uruguay, was marked by turbulent waters, which worsened her physical condition. "According to the Uruguayan navy, Leonor arrived a bit unwell due to seasickness and vomiting," Bianchi noted.

This was compounded by the fast-paced activities she had to face upon setting foot on land. With barely any time to recover from the seasickness, she had to swear allegiance in a solemn and official ceremony. All of this has given the journalist reason to emphasize the extreme hardship the heiress to the throne is facing.

As Martín Bianchi mentioned, a lot is being demanded of Princess Leonor, who hasn't had a break after her difficulties. Nor have her companions, who are also suffering from the challenging conditions of the journey.

Everyone Concerned About Princess Leonor's Health on the Elcano Ship

Since the health issues of Princess Leonor on the Elcano became known, concern for her condition has been increasing. Although upon her arrival in Brazil she stated that the journey had gone well, this was not the case after docking in Uruguay.

The sea conditions worsened significantly, and the princess began to experience a series of seasickness and vomiting. So much so that she needed medication to alleviate the effects of the waves.

| Europa Press

Quickly, the possible evacuation of Leonor from Elcano has been considered. This would be contemplated if the heiress's health condition were significantly compromised. This doesn't seem to be the case, as despite the typical discomfort of someone not accustomed to the ship, she is stable.

This doesn't take away from the fact that Princess Leonor is having a complicated and truly difficult journey. Despite this, she is striving to fulfill her duties on the ship like the rest of her companions. In a week, Elcano will arrive in Chile, where it will stay for three days, then head to Peru, Panama, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and the United States.

New York will be her last stop, scheduled for June. From there, she will return to Spain, although it has not yet been confirmed whether she will do so by plane or on Elcano like the rest of her companions. However, given how poorly she is doing, there is a strong possibility that she will choose to return home by plane.