Pilar Rubio's Unexpected Reaction to Sergio Ramos's Latest: 'We're Going to...'

Sergio Ramos has made his signing with Rayados de Monterrey official and, to the surprise of many, his family has joined him. Pilar Rubio, who was said not to be traveling to Mexico, has been present on the journey with the footballer. Has she changed her mind, or is it a temporary trip to support the footballer at his presentation?

"We're Going to Mexico," he declared enthusiastically in a video he posted on his social media. Sergio Ramos's decision represents a radical change not only for him but also for his wife, Pilar Rubio, and their four children. The presenter, who had stated she had no intention of moving, surprised by appearing alongside her husband on the private flight.

| Europa Press

The video shared by Ramos shows the entire family, including his parents, siblings, and nephews, joining him on a private flight to Monterrey. Although Pilar Rubio hasn't publicly commented on the signing, her presence on the trip has caused speculation.

Pilar Rubio's Unexpected Reaction After Sergio Ramos's Latest Move

Sergio Ramos couldn't hide his excitement as he shared with his followers the beginning of this new stage in his career. "I'm Ready to Make a Change in My Life. We're going to Mexico, I'm really looking forward to arriving," expressed the footballer in a video that captures every moment of the journey.

However, the most striking aspect of Sergio Ramos's video is that he hasn't gone alone; he is joined by the entire family. Following the news of recent days, the presence of Pilar Rubio and their children has been a detail that hasn't gone unnoticed.

"We've Just Arrived in Monterrey, with the Family and the Kids. Now we'll head to the hotel," narrates the footballer. In the video, you can see how the children and Pilar Rubio watch with excitement the details prepared for the footballer at the hotel.

After this news, many are wondering if this is a sign that the family plans to settle permanently in the country. However, some sources close to Pilar Rubio assure that the presenter remains firm in her decision to stay in Madrid.

Pilar Rubio's Stance on Moving to Mexico

Pilar Rubio has undoubtedly been one of the most talked-about aspects following Sergio Ramos's announcement. Although it was initially rumored that she wouldn't move to Mexico, her presence on the trip has sparked all kinds of speculation. The communicator hasn't made any public statements on the matter, which has increased media interest.

According to journalist Javier de Hoyos, Pilar Rubio has no intention of moving to Mexico permanently. "A person from Pilar's close circle told me that she was tired of moving," explained the communicator on his social media. However, Pilar's presence on the trip has added an unexpected twist to the story.

| RTVE

Although Rubio hasn't made direct statements, her presence on the trip has caused surprise. Many followers have interpreted her action as a show of unconditional support for her husband. The uncertainty persists about whether her stay in Mexico is only temporary or if, in the future, she will reconsider her stance.

The coming weeks will be key to defining the fate of the Ramos-Rubio family. "What I'm told is that next summer will be the date they've set to decide what to do," added Javi de Hoyos. With this information, it seems that the final decision hasn't been made yet.

Sergio Ramos has made a radical shift in his career with his move to Rayados de Monterrey. Pilar Rubio's presence on the trip has surprised everyone, raising doubts about her true plans. Will she stay in Mexico or return to Madrid soon?