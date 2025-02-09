Anabel Pantoja has fulfilled her desire to gather her loved ones at her home in Arguineguín, a key refuge in her life. In a moment of great changes, the influencer has shared an emotional video showing the gathering, just as it is revealed that David Rodríguez has decided to return to Córdoba. This decision, according to the program Fiesta, is due to work reasons, but it comes amid the controversial investigation surrounding the couple.

If there is something that characterizes Anabel Pantoja, it is her love for family gatherings and celebrations at her house in the Canary Islands. This place has been her refuge in the toughest moments and a space to share with her loved ones. Meanwhile, the investigation for alleged mistreatment continues, and Anabel and David try to maintain normalcy with their daughter.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

This unexpected announcement by David Rodríguez coincides with rumors of a crisis in the couple, although both have shown their unity. However, the distance could test their relationship at a delicate moment. Will this decision be a turning point in their story?

Anabel Pantoja Fulfills Her Wish After David Rodríguez's Unexpected Decision

Anabel Pantoja has once again demonstrated that her home in Arguineguín is the perfect place to celebrate the most important moments of her life. The influencer shared on her social media a video where family and friends are seen enjoying a sunny day on her terrace. "In the waiting room, we all dreamed of this," she wrote excitedly alongside a picture of her guests.

The influencer has not hesitated to thank those who have joined her in recent times. Although the distance prevented some from being present, Anabel didn't forget to mention those who could not attend.

"Many more are missing here. I can only say thank you for always being there," she added in her post. Anabel has always been very close to her circle and wanted to pay tribute to them at this special moment.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

To join the images, Anabel Pantoja has chosen the song Qué bonito es querer by Manuel Carrasco. This melody, full of emotion, has been present in key moments of her life and symbolizes her appreciation for love and friendship.

This gathering has not only been a celebration of love and friendship but also a respite during the complicated situation the couple is going through. With the judicial investigation still ongoing, Anabel and David have tried to maintain normalcy in their family life.

David Rodríguez's Unexpected Decision Amid Investigation

While Anabel was celebrating in the Canary Islands, the news of David Rodríguez's return to Córdoba has surprised many. According to Fiesta, the physiotherapist has decided to resume his professional activity earlier than expected. Despite his paternity leave not yet being over, he has decided to return to work ahead of schedule.

The information has been confirmed by Arabella Otero from the doors of Anabel Pantoja's house. "He has to return to work and will head to Córdoba in the coming hours," the reporter informed live. This decision comes at an especially delicate time for the couple.

| Europa Press

Since the legal issues surrounding them became public, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have been the subject of constant speculation. Despite the rumors of crisis, both have shown on social media their desire to maintain stability in their home. The influencer has shared positive messages reflecting her intention to move forward.

The fact that David has decided to leave for Córdoba amid the investigation has raised numerous questions. Although the official reason is work-related, some believe there could be other motives behind it.

Even so, Anabel has preferred to focus on enjoying her loved ones and conveying calm to her followers. For now, the influencer continues to show her happiness after her emotional family reunion. Time will tell how the distance will affect the couple and if this decision marks a turning point in their love story.

