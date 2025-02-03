Amor Romeira's unexpected confession about her friend Anabel Pantoja: 'Me too'

Amor Romeira returned last weekend to Fiesta and revealed unexpected information about Anabel Pantoja: there is great concern for her. The influencer's entire circle has rallied around Anabel and understands how she must feel after the investigation into Alma's injuries. "I also have a little nephew and it breaks my heart," Amor said, putting herself in the influencer's shoes.

Additionally, the collaborator also wanted to share that the only thing that matters to the Sevillian at this moment is her daughter's health. As Emma García highlighted, the girl is at home with her parents; however, the investigation continues.

Amor Romeira shares a last-minute update on Anabel Pantoja

After a long time away from the Fiesta set, Amor Romeira returned to the program coinciding with the worst moment for Anabel Pantoja. The Canary Islander has been one of the great supports the influencer has had since Alma was admitted to the hospital. Now that the little one has been discharged, Amor continues to support her following the investigation into the injuries the baby presented after her admission.

Romeira recounted how she received the investigation from the Superior Court of Justice and shared an unexpected confession about Anabel: there is great concern for her. The collaborator explained that everything is being a real nightmare and that the Andalusian is having a really hard time. "I also have a little nephew and it breaks my heart," Amor said, putting herself in Anabel's shoes and feeling her helplessness.

Since the news leaked, Kiko Rivera's cousin has been completely overwhelmed. While her circle insists on reminding that it is a routine protocol, the truth is that there is an ongoing investigation. "The protocol is for everyone, and she is no more or less than anyone else; it's normal for it to be activated," Amor commented.

However, what causes the most pain to Anabel and Romeira is the image being caused of her and David. "Those accusations of child abuse against Anabel seem outrageous to me," she added.

Amor Romeira defends Anabel Pantoja

Anabel Pantoja's close circle has closed ranks around the influencer and her partner, David. Everyone is suffering from this situation and hasn't missed the opportunity to come to their defense. Amor has been, along with Belén Esteban, the most affected seen on a television set.

The Canary Islander confessed to experiencing everything "in a very hard way" and not feeling particularly well with Anabel's situation. For Romeira, friendship is above all, and she plans to stand by her side in both good and bad times. And this is precisely one of the worst moments for the Sevillian after her daughter's hospital admission.

That's why Amor has decided to stay by her side and defend her from those who still doubt her. "It generates a lot of helplessness and anger in me that more things keep being added, questioning whether she speaks or not," she pointed out.

The collaborator wanted to emphasize how the speculations could take a toll on both Anabel and David at a professional level. Both work in the public eye, and the news leak has caused a great media stir.

Despite everything, Amor has revealed that the only thing that matters to the Sevillian at this moment is Alma's health. And she warned that as soon as Anabel feels well, she will take the necessary measures.