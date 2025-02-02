Tension between Emma García and Carmen Alcayde live on air: 'It seemed to me...'

The Fiesta program has experienced a truly tense moment live. The protagonists have been Emma García and Carmen Alcayde.

The reason is that both have shown different points of view about the video statement made by Anabel Pantoja regarding her family situation. The presenter hasn't hesitated to stop the program to make it clear to the collaborator what she thinks about it. She said: "I thought it was fine."

Anabel Pantoja's statement that generates conflict between Carmen Alcayde and Emma García

The investigation they are undergoing Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend, David Rodríguez, for alleged child abuse of their daughter, continues to be of interest. A good example of this is that Fiesta has once again echoed the case by having Amor Romeira, who belongs to the couple's circle, on set.

A young woman who stated: "Friendship for me is always being there, in good times and bad. I've experienced it harshly, it breaks my heart. I'm also outraged by the judgment being made and associating my friend Anabel's name with child abuse, it seems very strong and outrageous to me."

Immediately, the steps Anabel has taken were put forward, and especially the video statement she made was highlighted. A video about which Emma García, the presenter, stated: "Every time I see her having to explain herself, it strikes me."

The tension between Carmen Alcayde and Emma García live on Fiesta

At this point, Carmen Alcayde spoke up to make it clear that she doesn't agree with the statement and that it has caused more problems for Pantoja. Thus, she indicated: "The video she posted, I thought it was very hasty. And then she can't complain about the public judgment."

"Anabel is very much about living everything outwardly, for social media, and I think in this case she should have withdrawn. It was something very serious, but no matter what you say, people interpret and point out inconsistencies."

To which she added: "That wasn't a topic to bring out in this way. If you feed the people who follow you on social media, give the full meal and not just the first course. People want the whole menu."

The tension on set became evident due to the conflicting opinions, as Amor and Luis Rollán lashed out at their colleague. Emma García decided to intervene to express her disagreement with Alcayde's perspective. Hence, she said: "Carmen, I don't agree."

"It's your opinion. In this situation and others, it never rains to everyone's liking. She decided it this way and I thought it was fine, but I understand that everyone can have their own opinion."

This exchange of words highlighted the different perspectives between the presenter and the collaborator, creating a tense atmosphere on the program. However, it's not the first time Emma García and Carmen Alcayde have had moments of disagreement on Fiesta. Discrepancies that go no further than a simple exchange of words on topics that provoke controversy.

This episode reflects the internal dynamics of the program and how sensitive topics can generate heated debates among its members. The diversity of opinions on set contributes to enriching the discussion, although, at times, it can lead to moments of tension.