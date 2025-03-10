Unexpected Announcement by Laura Madrueño About Almácor's Condition on 'Survivors'

Just a few days after kicking off the new edition of Supervivientes, Laura Madrueño has raised all alarms. During the latest broadcast of the reality show, the host unexpectedly revealed the current state of Almácor.

This Sunday, March 9, after the successful premiere last Thursday, Sandra Barneda took the reins of Conexión Honduras. With Laura's support from Honduras, both hosts explained and analyzed how the first 72 hours of the contestants have been.

| Mediaset

Although the conditions are extreme, little by little, the survivors have begun to adapt to their new routine. So much so that, despite the hunger, lack of rest, and bites, they continue to show a positive attitude and great enthusiasm.

But what no one could have imagined is that the medical team of Supervivientes has already had to attend to one of the 17 participants. After the little scare Samya had when jumping from the helicopter, that same day, Almácor also suffered a minor mishap.

| Mediaset

However, it wasn't until this Sunday that Laura Madrueño explained in great detail what happened to the singer. "He's wearing an ankle brace because he got a minor sprain," the host assured.

To understand the origin of Almácor's injury, one must go back to last Thursday, specifically to the traditional mud baptism. It was during this demanding test that the singer injured one of his ankles.

Although it went unnoticed during the live broadcast and the program continued normally, the singer suffered a minor accident for which he needed medical assistance afterward. This information was shared by Laura Madrueño live this Sunday.

| Mediaset

"Almácor is wearing an ankle brace because he got a minor sprain in the mud game and is already much better," Laura Madrueño assured with complete naturalness.

Fortunately, this incident had no major consequences, and the singer has been able to continue his participation in Supervivientes 2025 without any problems.

"As you can see, he's participating in the game without problems," Laura Madrueño assured while the rapper faced the reward challenge normally and without showing signs of discomfort.

However, this was not the last setback experienced during the first broadcast of Conexión Honduras. As we have seen, Beatriz Rico has decided to definitively leave her participation in Supervivientes.