Iker Casillas communicates information that will leave Sara Carbonero completely speechless

Iker Casillas is once again in the eye of the storm. The former footballer is the talk of all media outlets due to rumors that have emerged about his love life. He has now surprised on his social media after posting a hidden statement that has left Sara Carbonero speechless, after playing a song in which it says: "I'm happy."

In recent days, his name has been linked with model Claudia Bavel, who made statements on the show ¡De Viernes! that have sparked a great controversy. In reply to these claims, Casillas has considered taking legal action against her, which has intensified the media frenzy.

| Europa Press

But this is not the only rumor surrounding the former player. This week, TV collaborator Belén Esteban made a shocking revelation on the show Ni que fuéramos. According to her words, Casillas had a secret relationship with Lara Dibildos while he was married to Sara Carbonero, this information has caused a flood of speculations and rumors.

Iker Casillas's statement that has left Sara Carbonero speechless

Amidst this whirlwind of rumors, Iker Casillas has chosen silence. So far, he hasn't made any statements to the media. However, he remains active on his social media, where he has shared a message that has garnered great attention among his followers.

| Instagram, @IkerCasillas

Last Monday, he posted a brief but striking note on his profile: "First Monday of February... chilly." At first glance, it might seem like an innocuous phrase, but what has really caught attention is the musical choice that joined his post. Casillas selected the song Quijote by Julio Iglesias, whose lyrics contain a message that many consider revealing.

"I'm happy with a wine and a piece of bread And also, of course, with caviar and champagne. I'm that wanderer who doesn't live in peace, I'm content with everything, with nothing and with more."

Iker Casillas sends a hidden statement through his social media

These words have been interpreted as a hint directed at the press and the public, suggesting that despite the media storm, Iker Casillas continues with his life.

| Europa Press

His ex-wife, Sara Carbonero, has preferred to stay out of it. So far, she hasn't made any comments about the controversy.

Meanwhile, Iker Casillas's name continues to make headlines and generate all kinds of speculations. The controversy is far from over.