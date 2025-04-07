U-turn in María del Monte and Antonio Tejado's Problem: 'She Has Decided...'

Antonio Tejado has been on provisional release for almost a year after being investigated for his alleged involvement in the robbery of his aunt María del Monte's house. A few days ago, the Andalusian went, as he does every month, to the courts in Seville, an occasion that revealed a significant physical change. Leticia Requejo, a collaborator of TardeAR, provided more details about the turn the former Chayo Mohedano has taken by confirming that "he has decided to seek help."

Apparently, as was mentioned in the aforementioned Telecinco program, there are "two reasons" that explain the origin of this great change in Antonio Tejado. One is the medication his therapist has prescribed, and the other is that he has "quit boxing." An activity that at one time helped him when it became known about his indictment in the previously mentioned case.

| Europa Press

After spending 98 days in prison, María del Monte's nephew leads a very quiet life. "After that release, his life is very simple and lonely," Requejo explained. "Only 5 people are part of his life: his mother, his brother, his two children, and his girlfriend," added the journalist from the show presented by Frank Blanco and Verónica Dulanto.

Antonio Tejado Attends Therapy to Address Conditions He Suffers After Being in Prison

Tejado has made it clear that for now, "he has no intention of working." At the moment, it is his mother and his girlfriend Samara who help him financially to cover expenses, including the rent of his home in Seville.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Atresmedia

It was last October when it became known that Tejado had been diagnosed with several conditions. This was explained by Anabel Gil on Espejo Público.

The aforementioned collaborator also revealed that the Sevillian "is struggling to resume his life." She cited as an example that the pressure he feels causes him such discomfort when he goes to sign at the Seville Courts that "it makes him vomit."

Antonio Tejado Goes to the Courts in Seville Twice a Month

On February 9, it marked a year since Antonio Tejado was arrested along with seven other suspects for allegedly being part of a criminal organization. After being brought before the court, three days later, they were admitted to Seville I prison.

For almost 100 days, María del Monte's nephew remained in provisional detention, considered by investigators as the "mastermind" of the robbery.

| Europa Press

Since May 2024, Antonio Tejado has been going every two weeks to sign at the judicial headquarters. On none of the occasions when he has coincided with the media has the Andalusian reacted to questions from the media nor has he granted interviews. We will have to wait for the oral trial to begin to hear the arguments he has to prove his innocence.