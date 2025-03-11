U-turn in ‘Com Si Fos Ahir’: Sílvia Bel Is in Danger

Today's Tuesday episode of Com si fos ahir promises surprises. Marta, played by Sílvia Bel, faces a situation that could change everything. Her recent decisions have led her to a point of no return, where any mistake could cost her dearly.

Meanwhile, the rest of the characters don't have it easy either. Work and personal problems create new conflicts, highlighting that no one is safe from unexpected twists. However, the most concerning issue is the danger lurking around Marta, whose safety is at risk.

| Europa Press, TV3, Justicon

A Date with Danger

Marta has decided to meet with the scammer, but she doesn't plan to do it without a strategy, and to ensure everything goes well, she contacts Enric, her friend Mosso. He warns her that the plan isn't as simple as it seems and that the risk is real. Despite the warnings, she moves forward, convinced she can control the situation.

Preparation is key, and both Marta and her companion try to cover all the details, however, danger is present, and any unforeseen event could cause everything to fall apart. Enric remains vigilant, always ready to act if things get complicated. Uncertainty increases, and the possibility of something going wrong grows larger.

| TV3

Meanwhile, in another setting, Cristina and Itziar have a confrontation at work, an error in an order generates a strong disagreement between them. Cristina blames Itziar without evidence, and although the cook insists on her innocence, she is forced to apologize to the customer. The injustice of the situation creates tensions within the team.

A Slip with Unexpected Consequences

On the other hand, Salvatore surprises Cati with important news, he must travel to Naples and will take advantage of the trip to manage his divorce with Rosa. Although he seems to have everything solved, a slip casts doubt on his planning. Without realizing it, he leaves a folder at the gym, a detail that could cause problems.

| TV3

The content of the document is a mystery, but its loss doesn't go unnoticed. Cati, upon finding out, begins to wonder what might be inside and if it could affect her relationship with Salvatore. What seemed like a straightforward procedure now turns into an uncertain situation.

All this will be revealed in today's Tuesday episode at 4:00 PM on TV3, where secrets will finally come to light. The plot promises unexpected twists that will keep viewers hooked from the first minute. Don't miss the new installment of Com si fos ahir, which won't leave anyone indifferent.