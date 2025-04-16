U-turn After the Sad Secret of King Juan Carlos I and Corinna Larsen Leaks

The legal actions King Juan Carlos I intends to take against Corinna Larsen have once again brought their past relationship to the forefront. The German businesswoman was labeled as one of the emeritus's "special friends" and undoubtedly caused him the most headaches. Corinna sued Juan Carlos for harassment and defamation, and now he plans to take her to court, demanding 65 million euros for damaging his image.

Their story seems like a true novel where love and betrayal intertwine. Now, Pilar Eyre takes a step further and reveals the sad secret of the broker and the king: "For eight years she was a queen in the shadows."

| X

The Truth About Corinna Larsen and King Juan Carlos I Comes to Light

The relationship between Corinna Larsen and King Juan Carlos I has been the subject of public scrutiny since their relationship became known. Hurt by the treatment she ended up receiving from the emeritus, the German businesswoman began an unprecedented legal battle. This led to the true nature of their relationship and Corinna's constant presence around Juan Carlos coming to light.

Amid the controversy between the emeritus and Miguel Ángel Revilla, the lawsuit Juan Carlos plans against Larsen has come to light. His decision has brought the German back into the spotlight and, of course, the scrutiny of her relationship with Felipe's father. "For eight years she was a queen in the shadows," Pilar Eyre has said, revealing the sad secret of Corinna and Juan Carlos I.

| Europa Press

The exact nature of their relationship has been a point of debate for years. Some describe it as a close friendship, while others point to a romance. Regarding this latter theory, the writer who is an expert on the Royal House has no doubts.

She describes it in Lecturas, detailing how the then-king "went crazy" for Corinna as soon as he saw her. To the point that Larsen came to have the same privileges as Doña Sofía. Eyre even claims that "in Arab countries, they believed she was the second wife."

Her influence was so significant that, for years, she "ruled Juan Carlos with an iron hand." However, all that ended after the emeritus's controversial trip to Botswana, where their affair came to light.

King Juan Carlos I Demands 65 Million from Corinna Larsen

When Corinna was expelled from Juan Carlos's life, she launched a legal battle against the emeritus. She sued him for harassment and defamation and demanded a staggering 146 million euros from the former head of state. Ultimately, the case was dismissed due to a lack of jurisdiction to continue the investigation.

Two years after Larsen's lawsuit against Juan Carlos, he has counterattacked by taking legal action against Corinna. In his effort to clear his name, led by the lawsuit against Revilla, the German is his next target.

| Europa Press

As it stands, it is now known that Felipe's father demands 65 million euros from his former "special friend." Enough to clear his name and dissociate him from a corruption scheme.

This move by Juan Carlos is precisely what has caused Corinna and their relationship to be talked about again. When it seemed that everything had been forgotten with the dismissal of her case, she is once again in the media spotlight.

With the particularity that, this time, Pilar Eyre has detailed the role Corinna Larsen played for eight years.