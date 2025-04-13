U-turn After Antonio Montero's Exclusive on Carlos Lozano: 'He's Very...'

Absolute surprise on the set of TardeAR during last Wednesday's broadcast. What seemed like another discussion focused on the figure of Terelu Campos ended up becoming a historic television moment. It was Antonio Montero who left everyone present speechless by revealing the surprising new direction of Carlos Lozano after confessing that: "He's very happy."

The debate began with a review of Terelu Campos's past during her time as a presenter on Telemadrid. In recent days, there has been speculation about the alleged mistreatment she may have given to some of her colleagues during that period. Among the names that came up was Carlos Lozano, who was also part of that television era alongside Terelu.

| Telecinco

Mónica Hoyos, Lozano's ex-partner and a regular collaborator on the show, spoke up to defend Terelu, pointing out that the relationship with Carlos was always cordial and professional. "He boosted the ratings, so she treated Carlos very well. He has always spoken very highly of her," Mónica stated emphatically, thus settling any controversy related to her experience on Telemadrid.

Antonio Montero Leaves Everyone Speechless After Unveiling Carlos Lozano's New Professional Direction

However, the real bomb came from Antonio Montero, who took the floor with a revelation that left everyone stunned.

| Telecinco

"Carlos is doing great taking care of sheep. I was with him the other day, he lives in a mountain village taking care of sheep, Carlos Lozano has become a farmer and he's very happy. He has found his place there," Antonio Montero confessed, thus revealing the unexpected life change of the presenter.

Antonio Montero Has Revealed That Carlos Lozano Is Happy With His New Rural Life

The unexpected and shocking news caused silence on set followed by gestures of astonishment from the collaborators. No one expected Carlos Lozano to leave the spotlight for rural life.

| Mediaset

Mónica Hoyos then added: "This is good for his peace of mind, and I'm happy for him," showing her support for the new rural stage of her former partner.

This U-turn in Carlos Lozano's life has made it clear that, away from the spotlight and television, the former presenter has found a simpler life. Antonio Montero not only delivered the exclusive of the evening but also opened a new perspective on what it means to reinvent oneself away from the media world.