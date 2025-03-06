Total Silence on Kiko Hernández's News About Lara Dibildos: '8,000 Euros'

Kiko Hernández gave an exclusive about Lara Dibildos that relates to Terelu Campos's participation in Supervivientes. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos warned about what could happen if Carmen Borrego's sister's stay in Honduras is extended. It should be noted that Terelu debuts as a theater actress in April, and if she is not present at the premiere, Lara Dibildos would lose "8,000 euros," the panelist assured.

Kiko Hernández insisted that it is essential for Terelu to be present on Saturday, April 26, at the Teatro Zorrilla in Valladolid. Otherwise, the daughter of Laura Valenzuela, the producer of the play, would lose almost 10,000 euros.

| Canal Quickie

Terelu has almost two months to prepare for the role she will play in Santa Lola. While it would be logical to think that she would stay studying the character she will portray, the truth is that Campos has other plans. Her journey in Supervivientes begins this Thursday on Telecinco.

Kiko Hernández Warns About What Would Happen If Terelu's Stay in Honduras Is Extended

Far from maintaining the same conditions as her colleagues, Alejandra Rubio's mother, to begin with, has not flown with them. Terelu, on the other hand, travels with a very specific mission, to boost the start of the reality show aiming for good viewership.

It is possible that Terelu might even avoid the jump from the helicopter, an essential condition to become a participant in Supervivientes. The sister of Carmen Borrego, who suffers from vertigo and claustrophobia, might skip this crucial moment.

| TVE, Telecinco, en.e-noticies.cat

Hernández criticized that Terelu was presented as a contestant of the mentioned reality show on equal terms with the rest of the participants. But, as the days have passed, it has become known that she will actually have a "special" role in Supervivientes. A contradictory fact that, even before arriving on the island, has caught the attention of Fran Antón's husband.

Without certainty of when she will return to Spain, it is foreseeable that she will land in our country days before her debut as a theater actress.

Terelu Campos Faces Several Important Challenges Within a Few Days

It should be remembered that the daughter of María Teresa Campos demonstrated her stage skills alongside her mother in the skits they did together on the show Día a día.

Additionally, a few years ago, the collaborator accepted to play Bárbara Valiente in the third season of Paquita Salas. A role in which she demonstrated good chemistry with Yolanda Ramos and Belén Cuesta and was highly praised by her followers.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

In the coming days, we will see how Terelu handles an environment she is not at all accustomed to. Beyond the helicopter jump or the rehearsals for her play, the woman from Málaga will also have to overcome the melancholy of being away from her loved ones. Just a few months after becoming a grandmother, it is certain that the grandson of the eldest of the Campos will occupy a large part of her thoughts.