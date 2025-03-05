Incredible What Suso Álvarez Has Done With Marieta Upon Learning He Has Won 'gh Dúo'

Marieta was declared the winner of GH Dúo last night and received the desired briefcase with 50,000 euros from the program. The unbelievable thing about the night was what Suso Álvarez did with his girl upon learning she had won: confessing that he is proud of her. An open mic was the witness to the first words Suso said to Marieta as soon as he saw her.

Throughout the competition, Álvarez has stood out as one of the most ardent defenders of the Valencian. Moreover, he has always defended her trajectory in the reality show, confessing how well she was doing. Last night, one of the first things he did was convey to Marieta his admiration and pride for her time in Guadalix.

| Telecinco

Suso Álvarez Surprises in His Reunion with Marieta

Suso Álvarez and Marieta have finally reunited after several months apart. Shortly after starting their relationship, the Valencian agreed to participate in GH Dúo not without some doubts about her decision. The first days were marked by nostalgia and uncertainty about how Suso would be seeing her from the outside.

However, in the grand finale held yesterday, Tuesday, March 4, the collaborator cleared up doubts about his relationship with the Valencian. As soon as he saw her enter the set, what Suso did was go out to meet her and confess how proud he was of her. "I love you, my life, I'm very proud of you, you've done an unbelievable competition, enjoy," he whispered without anyone on the set hearing.

| Mediaset

An open mic caught these words from Suso to Marieta as a show of his admiration during these months of competition. Álvarez knows it hasn't been easy for her to be apart and that the stay in Guadalix is complicated. Not in vain, he himself became known after participating in the anonymous edition in 2015.

One of the things he wanted to convey to Marieta is that she should enjoy the night and, above all, her moment. The Valencian was the main protagonist, and Álvarez did not want to interfere with her victory. Although he did participate in it by hugging her and joining the celebration with the winner's friends and family.

Suso Álvarez's Confession About Marieta

Last night, before knowing that Marieta would become the winner of GH Dúo, nerves took over Suso. It has been a long time apart, and there was a strong desire to reunite.

Therefore, minutes before the Valencian entered the set, Álvarez confessed his opinion about his girl's competition. "I'm very happy, I feel very proud of the competition she has done," he noted. He let Marieta know as soon as he had her back in his arms.

| iammarieta_

Additionally, the collaborator acknowledged that being apart has not been easy, especially given the short time they had been together. "I really want to see her, it's been months without contact, we had just started the relationship, and suddenly it gets cut off like this," he revealed.

Many thought that Álvarez would enter the Guadalix house during the reality show to encourage Marieta. It wasn't so, and the audience had to wait until the finale to witness the couple's reunion.

A meeting full of romance where Suso moved his girlfriend by declaring his love for her. "Darling, I love you, my life, Marieta, I love you," he repeated, making it clear that his feelings for her hadn't changed during this time apart. The winner, meanwhile, couldn't hold back the tears, moved by this affectionate reunion with Álvarez.