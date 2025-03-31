This Is How Antonio David Flores and Rocío Carrasco's Daughter Looks After Her New Touch-Up

Rocío Flores has reappeared on social media to show her latest cosmetic touch-up. The daughter of Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Flores wanted to share with her followers how the treatment specifically on her eyebrows turned out. The young woman uploaded a recording before putting herself in the hands of the specialist and another one afterward, visibly happy with the result.

The influencer, once again, has shown that she is concerned about her image. This is why she has gone to a micropigmentation center that she has visited on other occasions. Rocío explained to her loyal followers the details of the shading treatment she underwent to fill in and redefine her eyebrows.

| Instagram, @rotrece

Since she appeared in the media, Rocío has undergone surgery several times. David Flores's sister participated in the 2020 edition of Survivors. Since then, the former television collaborator has made significant changes to her body and face.

Rocío Flores Has Shared with Her Followers How Her Eyebrows Turned Out

Rocío has never hidden her passion for Botox or hyaluronic acid, which she has resorted to several times. Her body showed a significant transformation after a liposculpture, the results of which she displayed on her Instagram profile. In 2022, she underwent a breast augmentation, the scars of which she also showed to her followers on social media.

| Mediaset

It is clear that the granddaughter of Rocío Jurado is not afraid of undergoing surgery or putting herself in the hands of specialists to improve her image.

Despite her young age, Rocío has been visiting aesthetic medicine clinics for some time to take care of herself. Some changes in her physique often clash with the criticism of those who believe she no longer looks the same as when she appeared on television in 2019.

The Daughter of Antonio David Flores Admits She Is Very Demanding with Her Image

Even so, the young woman has always been very honest about all the cosmetic touch-ups she has had. "It amazes me that I have to keep justifying all the treatments I undergo. I'm not doing anything strange to my face," she explained in one of her stories.

These words showed her fatigue with those who question her decision to put herself in the hands of professionals. The daughter of Rocío Carrasco has admitted on more than one occasion that she is "very demanding" with her image.

| Instagram, @rotrece

In fact, she explained that having lost weight makes her wrinkles more pronounced. This would be the reason why she opted for hyaluronic acid, so she doesn't "have to retouch photos so much," she admitted. We can only wait to see what the next touch-up Rocío Flores will choose to continue improving her body.