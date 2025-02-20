The Boy Who's Kissed Leonor in Brazil Has a Real Problem: 'there Are More...'

Leonor surprised last Wednesday when she was caught kissing a mysterious young man at the carnivals in Brazil. This event, which at first glance is something common among young people her age, has caused a stir in the case of the princess. From now on, the boy who kissed Leonor has a real problem: "there are more details, more photographs".

Nothing that happens in the life of the heiress goes unnoticed, much less if it is her first kiss. In this regard, an investigation has been launched to know in detail the identity of this boy and everything surrounding him. For now, it is known that he is a fellow student at Elcano, so this romance may have started at sea.

Things Get Complicated for Leonor's New Love Interest

Yesterday afternoon the latest news about Leonor came to light, capturing all the attention of the media. The heiress was caught kissing a young man during the carnivals in Brazil, as revealed on TardeAR.

This innocent act between them has caused the boy who kissed Leonor to face a real problem: more information will come out. "There are more details, more photographs," Alejandro Rodríguez said on Telecinco's afternoon show. Everyone wants to know what happened between the future queen and this young man who, for now, has not been identified.

We say, "for now," because what this boy now faces is a thorough investigation to learn more details about him. Besides the fact that there are more images with Leonor, the machinery has been set in motion to find out his identity.

What has been known so far is that he is a fellow student at the naval school who is also on Elcano. So their relationship could have started during their journey across the Atlantic. The situation raises new questions about their relationship and who exactly this young man is.

Leonor, in Love on Elcano

The commotion caused by Leonor's kiss has filled all the headlines in the media this morning. The private life of the kings' eldest daughter generates great interest and everyone wants to know more about this budding romance.

It is not the first time that a supposed partner of Leonor has been investigated in detail. It happened during her time at a boarding school in the United Kingdom when she was seen with a schoolmate. It was Gabriel Giacomelli, curiously of Brazilian nationality, who moved to New York with his parents.

International media dissected this young man's life point by point, from his childhood to his studies in the United Kingdom. It was revealed that he played American football and that his father was an executive at Deutsche Bank Securities. Also that his mother worked at a marketing and communication company.

In this context, Leonor's new love interest faces public scrutiny to learn more details about him. Not to mention the reaction that the images of the heiress to the throne and her kisses with this boy will have caused at Zarzuela.

The kings will want to know who the boy who kissed their daughter is and if this romance will pose a handicap in her naval training. Considering that they share space on Elcano, the situation has become more delicate for the kings.

Be that as it may, this turn of events suggests a new interest in Leonor's journey. With each disembarkation, new images of the Princess of Asturias's love interest and his mysterious identity are expected to be obtained.