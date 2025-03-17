The afternoon has been tumultuous on the set of TardeAR. Verónica Dulanto has revealed shocking information about Joaquín Sánchez's wife. The program has exclusively confirmed that it possesses a compromising recording showing a heated argument at the house of José Manuel Saborido, Joaquín Sánchez's brother-in-law.

José Manuel has reported his own sister, Susana Saborido. He accuses her of having cooperated in a robbery inside his home. Everything happened while he was at the police station.

| Telecinco

According to the evidence, Susana and José Manuel's ex-girlfriend have ransacked his house in his absence. A situation that has caused a great stir.

Tension Over What Verónica Dulanto Has Said About Joaquín Sánchez's Wife

The program has shown a small excerpt of the recording. In the video, a half-naked woman is seen desperately shouting: "Susana, help."

The tension increased with the following images: José Manuel can be heard pleading: "Don't hit me." In another fragment of the recording, it is heard: "She threw me to the ground, she hit me, she is threatening me." At the same time, José Manuel tries to contact his sister, Susana Saborido.

| Telecinco

Verónica Dulanto has tried to calm the situation before showing the full recording. "Not everything is what it seems," she said in a serious tone.

However, the audiovisual material was clear. "In this sequence, you could see where this woman assaults José Manuel," explained Verónica Dulanto. With this statement, she highlighted the possible involvement of Susana in the robbery of her brother's house.

Verónica Dulanto Provides the Latest on Joaquín Sánchez's Brother-in-Law

The context of this scandal is even more complex. The woman appearing in the video had previously reported José Manuel Saborido for assault.

| Telecinco

However, this report could be false because it shows that she is the one who assaults him in the video. While he was testifying at the police station, his house was ransacked by his sister and his ex-partner. Information that Verónica Dulanto has uncovered on TardeAR and that has shocked the entire program's audience.

The images have sparked an intense debate on TardeAR because the collaborators were shocked. The questions were inevitable: What role did Susana Saborido really play? Was she an accomplice in this crime? Meanwhile, the scandal continues to grow. The audience awaits new details about this controversial case.