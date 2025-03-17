George Clooney Reveals the Real Reason He Had Children with His Wife, Amal

George Clooney always knew he didn't want to get married or have children. His life was focused on work and his career as an actor and director. But everything changed when he met Amal Clooney and he revealed the reason why he decided to have children.

The actor has confessed that his relationship with Amal was a turning point. From the first moment, he knew his life would never be the same. He fell madly in love and wanted to have children to show that he was truly in love.

| Europa Press

During an interview on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Clooney stated: "Look, I didn't want to get married, I didn't want to have kids. Suddenly an extraordinary human being came into my life and I just fell madly in love."

His love for Amal led him to rethink his future. "From the first minute I met her, I knew things were going to be different. So we got married and after a year we went to a friend's house. They had a very loud and unpleasant child there and I thought: damn."

But it was during a walk with Amal when everything changed definitively. Amal said to him: "We are very lucky in life." George replied: "Yes, we are lucky to have found each other." Then, Amal made an unexpected proposal. "I think we should share our luck with more people," she said. It was a revealing moment for Clooney and it changed his life forever.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

George didn't expect it, but he felt it was the right thing to do. "At that moment I said, 'Well, if you're in.' She replied, 'I think we should try it.'" For Clooney, that moment was decisive. "I have to say that was a very emotional moment. I was convinced it wasn't my destiny in life. I was sure of it."

Years later, George and Amal became parents to twins Alexander and Ella. The arrival of their children completely changed his perspective on life and family.

George Clooney, Deeply in Love with Amal

Today, the actor is as in love with his wife as he was on the first day. He has stated that starting a family with Amal has been the best decision of his life.

Meanwhile, Clooney has once again surprised with a change of look. His new appearance has caused many reactions, especially in his family.

| Europa Press

The actor has dyed his hair brown for a role. His iconic gray hair has temporarily disappeared, causing surprise and laughter at home.

His wife and children were the first to comment on the change. Amal and the twins couldn't help but laugh when they saw his new look.

The change is due to his role in Good Night and Good Luck, a Broadway play based on the film he directed in 2005. His performance in the theater required a different image.

Clooney confessed in an interview with The New York Times that he feared his family's reaction. "My wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older man dyes his hair."

His suspicions were confirmed when he got home. "My kids are going to laugh at me nonstop," he admitted with a laugh. Indeed, they didn't take long to do so.

The actor will play journalist Edward R. Murrow in his return to Broadway. He has prepared intensely for this role, which is a great challenge in his career. The play will premiere on April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York and it will be the first time Clooney acts on Broadway in almost 40 years.