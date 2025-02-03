This is Sílvia Bel's decision that could give a 180º turn to 'Com si fos ahir'

Com si fos ahir continues to captivate TV3 viewers with plots full of twists and emotional conflicts. The characters go through tense moments, and that keeps all the storylines at a peak. Each episode leaves new mysteries and challenges that affect the relationships between them.

One of the open fronts is the relationship between Marta and Salva, as the couple is not going through their best moment since Joel's farewell. The lack of understanding has left scars, and now a dilemma arises that could change everything. Marta begins to rethink her future, and her decision could profoundly affect her life with Salva.

| TV3

Sílvia Bel, who brings Marta to life, faces a difficult decision

Marta, played by Sílvia Bel, finds herself at a crossroads. After Joel's departure, she feels that her relationship with Salva has changed. Living together has become complicated, and emotions are running high. Now, the possibility of reclaiming her old single apartment reopens old questions.

On one hand, the idea of returning to her home is tempting. On the other, she fears this might mean a definitive distancing from Salva. The decision is not easy, and any misstep could mark a turning point in their story.

| TV3

Itzíar, embroiled in problems after the will reading

Meanwhile, Itzíar's storyline continues to generate uncertainty. Her arrival in Sílvia and Francesc's life was always shrouded in mystery. From the very beginning, the chef gave signs that her return to Barcelona was not coincidental.

The reason behind her return has been confirmed: she was expecting to receive an inheritance after her mother's death. However, the reading of the will took an unexpected turn. An unknown name, Aniol, has taken all the money.

Faced with this situation, Itzíar faces a new difficulty. Without resources and not knowing how to move forward, a risky possibility presents itself. She decides to contact Aniol to reach an agreement.

However, the reply of this mysterious character is still an enigma. Meanwhile, Sílvia and Francesc don't know how to act. Having Itzíar at home can complicate their day-to-day life, but they also don't want to leave her to her fate.

| TV3

Cèlia, Aloma, and Víctor star in another moment of tension

Outside of these conflicts, the story of Cèlia and Aloma also experiences moments of tension. It all begins when Aloma loses a job opportunity because of Víctor. Cèlia, with the best intentions, decides to intervene to help her.

But the problem arises when Víctor doesn't know how to appreciate the gesture. Instead of thanking the effort, his attitude only worsens the situation. This highlights that the relationship between the characters remains fragile and full of misunderstandings.

| TV3

Today's episode of Com si fos ahir promises strong emotions. Marta must make a decision that could redefine her future. If she decides to return to her old apartment, her relationship with Salva may falter.

On the other hand, Itzíar's story maintains the intrigue. Her attempt to negotiate with Aniol may bring unexpected consequences. And in Aloma's case, her professional future depends on whether she can overcome Víctor's clumsiness.