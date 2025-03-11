Surprise with José María Almoguera's Words About Terelu Campos: 'She's a...'

José María Almoguera debuted yesterday, Monday, as a new collaborator on TardeAR and did so by talking about Terelu Campos, who is participating in Supervivientes. All eyes are on her, given her outstanding participation in the reality show. In fact, José María's words about his aunt's competition surprised the entire audience, who were expecting his opinion on the matter.

Almoguera expressed that Terelu is "a winner" and highlighted how proud he is of how she is performing in Honduras. However, a few days ago, his opinion about Alejandra Rubio's mother's participation in the competition was different. At that time, the collaborator commented: "I don't doubt she'll do well, but I see it as tough for her," acknowledging his aunt's difficulties.

| Telecinco

José María Almoguera Surprises by Talking About Terelu Campos

José María Almoguera takes a definitive step toward fame and yesterday, he appeared as a collaborator on TardeAR, following his family's media tradition. As expected, the first question he was asked was about Terelu Campos's participation in Supervivientes. José María replied enthusiastically, surprising the audience with his words in support of his aunt.

Carmen Borrego's son stated that Terelu is "a winner" and showed admiration for the way she is handling herself in the reality show. With pride, he highlighted his aunt's effort and courage in openly talking about her illness. He commented that in the family, his aunt's cancer is "taboo," which increased his surprise at seeing her talk about it live.

| Mediaset

However, once the initial surprise was overcome, he applauded Alejandra Rubio's mother's speech. José María has experienced a notable transformation in his attitude toward Terelu. While he previously expressed doubts about his aunt's ability to withstand the tough challenges of the competition, today he considers her "a winner."

At the beginning of Terelu's participation in Supervivientes, Almoguera wasn't sure if she would be able to endure the physical and emotional challenge. "I see it as tough for her," he commented at the time, adding that although he trusted she would do well, he had reservations about her resilience. However, today his perspective has changed, and he believes his aunt has all the necessary qualities to succeed in the reality show.

José María Almoguera Changes His Opinion About Terelu Campos

It is evident that the collaborator has experienced a shift in his perception of Terelu's participation. Initially, he seemed to question her resilience, but now he is willing to support her unconditionally. One wonders if this change of stance has something to do with the influence of his cousin Alejandra Rubio.

The cousins have started working together on television, and it is possible that José María has decided to support his aunt to avoid tensions within the family. During his debut on TardeAR, he praised Alejandra's professionalism in front of the cameras, acknowledging her experience and hoping to reach her level.

| Mediaset

It seems that the atmosphere in the Campos family has improved, which could herald the end of internal disputes. Terelu's participation in Supervivientes has managed to unite the clan, and they have all supported each other to take her as far as possible. While Carmen didn't achieve it when she participated in the reality show last year, her sister has managed to bring the family together.

This is yet another demonstration of the weight Terelu holds in her family after the sad passing of María Teresa Campos. The eldest of the Campos has emerged as the head of the family and the only one capable of achieving family harmony.