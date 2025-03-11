Impact on 'The Island of Temptations' After What Happened with Sandra Barneda and Manuel

One more day, the followers of La Isla de las Tentaciones have once again been truly surprised by the latest events between Sandra Barneda and Manuel. All because of the bomb that the tempter dropped during his reunion with Anita and Montoya.

This very Monday, March 10, the first part of the reunion of some of the edition's couples with their respective tempters was broadcast on Telecinco. A face-to-face that took place three months after the conclusion of the final bonfires.

This special always occurs in the presence of Sandra Barneda, who is forced to play a rather delicate role. However, on this occasion, she was about to leave the set of La Isla de las Tentaciones.

This tense situation occurred during the anticipated reunion of Anita and Montoya with their tempters, Gabriella and Manuel. After the harsh exchange of reproaches that the couple dedicated to each other, the tension increased when the singles entered the scene.

It all began when both tempters assured Sandra Barneda that, months after their participation in the program, they had started something outside. An affair that began after meeting at a party in Madrid.

Sandra Barneda and Manuel Star in a Shocking Scene During the Reunion of La Isla de las Tentaciones

There is no doubt that the role of the master of ceremonies is quite a challenge, especially in a program marked by tensions and conflicts between broken-hearted couples. Something that became evident this Monday, when Sandra Barneda almost left the set of La Isla de las Tentaciones.

Manuel once again left the entire Telecinco audience speechless by claiming that he had started getting to know Gabriella. A story that began after his return from the Dominican Republic.

"From there, we kept talking, and I have now settled in Madrid. She came to stay with me for a few days," the tempter assured. At this moment, the tension increased considerably among those present.

So much so that, recalling some of the harshest scenes that Anita starred in during this adventure, Montoya did not hesitate to make a harsh reproach to Manuel. "The million-dollar question: 'In five seconds, right?'" the Sevillian said to his great rival.

As expected, Manuel did not stand idly by and decided to counterattack, a gesture that Sandra Barneda did not like. "Five seconds is how long it took your girlfriend Anita to open the door to her room for me," the Gaditan retorted.

At this moment, and after listening to all kinds of disrespect for several minutes, the presenter slammed the table. A moment in which she expressed her desire to leave the place.

"I'm about to get up and leave. This is being... This is surpassing all my limits of bad manners," Sandra Barneda warned the four participants of La Isla de las Tentaciones.