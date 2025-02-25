Surprise With the Latest Thing Marta López Has Said About Luitingo: 'it's Impossible'

Marta López has left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected information she has shared about Luitingo and his well-known breakup with Jessica Bueno. The television collaborator has released an audio of the singer in which he himself states that "it's impossible for him to be okay" so soon.

It was last Sunday, February 23, when all the alarms went off around this media couple. That day, Amor Romeira claimed on Fiesta that Jessica and Luitingo had ended their relationship after more than a year together.

Additionally, the Canary Islands collaborator shared with Telecinco's audience all the details that had reached her ears regarding this well-known separation. A situation that, as expected, provoked an immediate reaction from Luitingo and Jessica Bueno.

So much so that both took to their social media to officially confirm their breakup through a joint statement. However, the model decided to separately publish another post revealing her current emotional state:

"I hope you can understand that I need some time to be here normally... Please be patient with me," wrote Jessica Bueno in the stories on her Instagram profile, alongside an image of her crying.

A post that, as Marta López revealed on TardeAR this Monday, February 24, didn't sit well with Luitingo. Everything indicates that the singer is not at all satisfied with the attitude his current romantic partner is having.

Marta López Surprises with the Latest She Has Revealed About Luitingo

To date, Luitingo has avoided by all means revealing publicly how he feels after his separation from Jessica Bueno. A very different attitude from that of the model herself.

However, during the broadcast of TardeAR this Monday, Marta López revealed what the singer's true reaction has been. A fact she knows after having had the opportunity to speak with Amor Romeira.

As Marta López has assured, "Luitingo would be very angry about Jessica Bueno's reaction of posting a crying image." Moreover, and if that weren't enough, Leticia Requejo has revealed what the singer's life is like now:

"Luitingo has prioritized his life in Seville these past two months after spending a lot of time in Bilbao. They say there are certain little white lies that take a toll on the couple."

However, after listening to her colleague, Marta López wanted to share with the viewers a revealing audio of Luitingo. In it, the artist states that he is going through one of the toughest moments of his life:

"I don't answer the phone even to my friends, it's impossible for me to be okay. With my parents all day, at their house, and with friends... The truth or the lie I say on my social media. Do what you want, say what you want, I focus on my music and being with my family, which is what I want."