Sara Carbonero's Surprise Statement About Her Boyfriend, José Luis Cabrera: 'He's a...'

Sara Carbonero couldn't avoid being photographed with her current partner, businessman José Luis Cabrera, a few days ago. The journalist, oblivious to everything being published about this relationship, listed on her social media profile what currently fills her with happiness. "The feeling that every second I spend with the people I love is a victory of the beauty of living," Sara wrote, among other things, in a long list.

With an enigmatic image taken from inside her vehicle, Iker Casillas's ex reflected on this stage of her life. "I like the low-angle shot," she began writing on her social media profile wall. Following that, an extensive list of feelings, plans, and experiences that fill her day-to-day with happiness.

Sara Carbonero Explains What Makes Her Happy Now That She's in Love Again

Among all the phrases signed by Sara Carbonero, some of them could well refer to the Canary businessman who now occupies her heart. In her post, the communicator mentioned situations like "spontaneous plans" or "the 'I'm thinking of you' at any time."

It's not surprising that several of these points were dedicated to José Luis Cabrera. The journalist has been captured on several occasions joined by this man she met years ago thanks to her great friend Isabel Jiménez.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

The Informativos Telecinco presenter introduced Sara to José Luis Cabrera in 2021, whom she considers a 'brother of her husband.' Specifically, it was during a trip with friends to the island of La Graciosa, where he has a house. At that time, the spark didn't ignite, and it's worth remembering that Sara had just divorced Iker Casillas.

However, last summer they met again in Lanzarote. Months after this reunion, specifically at the end of the year, they would have made their relationship official in their closest circle.

Just a few days ago, a well-known publication brought to light images that would confirm this relationship, about which neither of them has spoken publicly. A report in which the couple, walking through a shopping center, exchanges affectionate gestures.

Sara Carbonero Has Found Love Again in a Canary Businessman

The presenter was also captured by reporters with her new love at one of her son Martín's soccer matches. A fact that confirms that Sara Carbonero has introduced the businessman to her two little ones.

The one from Corral de Almaguer surprised her followers in her recent post by sharing with them what makes her happy. In addition to what has already been mentioned, Sara also added: "Giving just because" or "late-night calls."

| Europa Press

But beyond the things that bring her joy, she also made it clear what she doesn't like: "How ugly the world is becoming," she stated. Thus, Carbonero wanted to highlight that there is much more that makes her happy than what displeases her. The woman from Toledo prefers to focus on the things that bring her joy, like her new love, and not pay any attention to what doesn't add anything to her life.