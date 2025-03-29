Surprise Statement by Miguel Frigenti on the Set of 'Fiesta': 'It's True'

Miguel Frigenti has become the undisputed protagonist of Fiesta this afternoon. The reason is that information that has been addressed has led him to make a statement that has surprised everyone.

Specifically, the collaborator has confessed that he has also been a victim of a dog breeding center in Illescas, in Toledo. Thus, although he has acknowledged that "it's true that we have many adopted puppies," they acquired two at that center. What happened afterward has made everyone in the family suffer greatly.

| @miguelfrigenti

Miguel Frigenti Announces the Most Unexpected in Fiesta

Miguel Frigenti has addressed a very thorny issue with his colleagues at Fiesta today. No less, they have put a breeding center in Illescas, which has more than 400 negative reviews online, in check. Among these, the story of a young woman who has recounted the ordeal she experienced with the dog she acquired there, as it became ill due to the conditions it had been in.

This testimony has led the aforementioned collaborator to reveal something that has caused surprise. Yes, that he had also been a victim of said center.

Thus, he has stated: "My mother's puppy died. It's true that we have many adopted puppies, but we went to buy one, due to time issues, because I saw my mother was very unwell. We went to this place, saw two that were siblings, and I took both because I felt sorry to take just one."

| Telecinco

Miguel Frigenti Reveals the Devastating Consequences After the Purchase

The initial happiness for the two new members of the clan quickly turned into anguish, as Miguel Frigenti has recounted. He has revealed: "After ten days, one puppy starts getting sick with a fever, we take it to the vet, and they tell us it has parvovirus."

"That the other is most likely also infected because they have been together. We admitted it to the vet, and after a few days, it dies, the other gets sick and also died."

At this point, the young member of Fiesta has revealed the pain this situation caused him: "We had a very hard time. Imagine my mother, who after the trauma of her pet's death, adds two more deaths."

"I contacted them, who forced me to pay in cash at the time. They didn't want to refund the money because we hadn't taken it to their vet."

| Telecinco

To which he has added: "It's a company that keeps changing its name continuously. Investigating online, they don't have sanitary measures." After which he admitted that he had to put the matter in the hands of lawyers.

Miguel Frigenti's testimony and cases like the breeding center in Toledo highlight the importance of being responsible when acquiring a pet. It's essential to research and ensure that breeding centers comply with all legal and sanitary regulations. Additionally, adoption in shelters and rescues is an ethical option that helps reduce the number of abandoned and mistreated animals.

Of course, authorities recommend reporting any irregularity or suspicion of animal abuse. It's the way to prevent more people and animals from suffering the consequences of illegal and unethical practices in the breeding and sale of pets.