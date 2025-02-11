Surprise at What Eduard Fernández Has Said About His Daughter's Mother: 'The Breakup…'

Breakups can deeply affect a person. For Eduard Fernández, the end of his relationship with writer Esmeralda Berbel was a turning point in his life. In fact, the actor has spoken about how difficult it was to overcome their separation.

The protagonist of El 47 and Marco went through a complex emotional process after the breakup with the mother of his daughter Greta. It was a period of pain and reconstruction that lasted for more than three years.

Surprise at What Eduard Fernández Has Said About His Ex-Wife

Recently, the actor has opened his heart again to talk about one of the most difficult periods of his life: the breakup with Esmeralda. In an interview on Lo de Évole, Fernández was candid about the moments when his personal life was shaken.

Their separation was a long and painful process, in which the actor had to face loneliness and his own emotions. In the most difficult moments, Eduard felt trapped in a deep sadness, a feeling that led him to seek help in therapy.

"The separation was complicated, distancing yourself from someone with whom you've had a daughter... It's the failure of a project," he admitted to Jordi Évole. These statements did not go unnoticed and highlighted the great pain the actor went through.

Additionally, Fernández confessed how at some points in his life he has fallen into depression. The experience made him understand that, although love can change over time, the healing process is long.

Eduard Fernández Gave One of His Most Personal Interviews

It was not an easy decision for either the actor or the writer. During those years, each tried to find their way to cope with the distance, although the path was not without difficulties. Berbel herself recounted in her diary what her day-to-day life was like without Eduard.

She also captured how she dealt with the absence and how her feelings evolved. Meanwhile, Eduard Fernández was also very honest about how difficult it was for him: "It was very hard. Very, very hard, but we believed it was the best for both of us," he confessed in El País.

Today, with a consolidated career and a more serene life, the actor remains one of the most prominent figures in cinema. However, his story shows that, beyond success, everyone faces personal battles that can mark a turning point in their life.