Surprise in 'Fiesta' Thanks to Amor Romeira's Exclusive: 'I Have Images'

Amor Romeira was the one who raised the alarm on February 23 about the end of the relationship between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo. A fact that the Andalusian didn't like, who described the Canary Islander's comments as "uncertain." Now, after the breakup has been confirmed, it has been the Fiesta collaborator who wanted to issue a warning: "I bring some images that put you in a very bad place."

Amor Romeira was very forceful in her intervention in the aforementioned Telecinco space. "You posted outrageous things about me on Instagram," she began by saying, referring to Luitingo. Then the Canary Islander warned about the step she was about to take: "we're going to unmask you."

| Mediaset

Thus, during her intervention in the program presented by Emma García, the audience could see Luitingo partying shortly after his unexpected breakup with Jessica Bueno. "The images are from Saturday the 23rd, before we knew about the breakup," Romeira began by saying.

Amor Romeira Warns Luitingo in Fiesta About the Images That Could Unmask Him

"He's partying when they had already ended the relationship," she added, then assessed how she saw the author of Yo sé que puedes. "He's not doing so bad, so bad... You can't sell yourself on social media as if you're doing poorly and then be partying on Saturday celebrating," the collaborator stated.

The Canary Islander then complained about the attack she received from Luitingo. "I wrote to you to cross-check information, what you can't do is expose me making a fool of myself." As a result of that situation, Amor decided to release what, according to her, the artist covered up about his breakup by selling himself as a "martyr," the collaborator pointed out.

| Mediaset

The former participant of the ninth edition of Gran Hermano assured that what bothers the singer is that she confirmed the breakup. In fact, minutes after Romeira gave that information, the now ex-couple issued a statement. A situation that highlighted, meanwhile, a lie, "because he wasn't sharing the whole truth on social media."

"It destroys him that Jessica Bueno goes up tearfully and says she's doing terribly," Romeira explained. Then, according to the collaborator, Luitingo "flies into a rage" because he thinks she has made him look like the "bad guy in the relationship."

Amor Romeira Was the One Who Exposed the Breakup Between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo

Beyond this exchange of accusations, Amor Romeira highlighted that everything was going well between Jessica Bueno and Luitingo while they were living in Bilbao, as the singer didn't have friends there. However, things changed when they moved to Seville.

In the Andalusian capital, Luitingo has many friends, the panelist pointed out. According to Romeira, the singer would have lied to Jessica on several occasions: "He told her he was going to have a snack with his family, and that snack lasted so long that he ended up going out partying." A reality he wouldn't have confessed to his then-partner.

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, Luitingo reacted to Romeira's words about their breakup before confirming it publicly. "I thought we had a nice and friendly relationship, but you've shown that we don't. You're calling and writing to me to get information, but since you didn't get anything, you've wanted to tarnish my image by lying," the Sevillian wrote on his social media.