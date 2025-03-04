Gonzalo Miró Stops 'espejo Público' and Says What Many Think About Pope Francis

Gonzalo Miró has abruptly halted the pace of Espejo Público to share with the audience what many think about Pope Francis and his current health issue. "What he needs to do is rest," the television contributor has firmly stated.

It was on February 14 when all alarms were raised around the highest representative of the Catholic religion on Earth. As confirmed that day, Jorge Mario Bergoglio had to be admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to bronchitis with a polymicrobial infection.

| Europa Press

A condition that was added to bilateral pneumonia that Pope Francis had been suffering from for some time. Since then, concern for his delicate health condition has continued to grow.

Just a few hours ago, it was reported that the pontiff spent the night stable after suffering two more respiratory crises. A topic that, as expected, Gonzalo Miró and his colleagues from Espejo Público have analyzed this very morning.

During part of today's broadcast, Susanna Griso and her collaborators have shared their opinions on the updates related to Pope Francis. Among them, the latest and questionable decision made by the pontiff.

Gonzalo Miró Says What Many Think About Pope Francis's Current Situation: "This Is What's Not Normal"

As one of the collaborators of Espejo Público has stated, today, despite his delicate health condition, Pope Francis "continues working." This information has completely caught Gonzalo Miró off guard.

| Atresmedia

So much so that he didn't think twice about slowing down the program to share live what he thinks about it.

"I don't understand it because someone of his age and condition needs to rest and relax. That's what any doctor would tell him, I imagine," Gonzalo Miró has asserted bluntly.

| Atresmedia, Europa Press

Moreover, the Espejo Público contributor believes that what they "try to convey" by saying he continues working is a certain normalcy around Pope Francis. Something he can't comprehend.

At this moment, one of the program's collaborators has stated that the pontiff's intention is "to be there until the end." So much so that, despite his health setbacks, "he has never opened the door to the possibility of resignation."

For this reason, he believes that what they are trying to do with this information is "to block the debate." A strategy that Gonzalo Miró doesn't fully understand and has labeled as "abnormal."

"What's abnormal is that someone who is 88 years old, admitted to the hospital for 2-3 weeks, works. This is what's not normal," the Espejo Público panelist has concluded.