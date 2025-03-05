Surprise in 'com Si Fos Ahir' Over Meritxell Huertas's Reaction That No One Expected

In the next episode of Com si fos ahir, the entanglements and tensions intensify, especially around key characters like Gina, played by Meritxell Huertas. The plot promises moments of excitement and difficult decisions, with unexpected twists.

One of the highlights will be when Litus organizes an outing to visit the cooperative's gardens. However, as is often the case in the series, things don't go as expected. The group, as always, ends up leaving Litus hanging.

To solve the situation and prevent the day from being a failure, Sílvia suggests adding a lunch to the proposal. With this proposal, she will try to convince her friends to join the plan and make it a more positive experience.

| CCMA

Meritxell Huertas's Reaction That No One Expected

Meanwhile, Gina's storyline, which remains one of the most intriguing in the series, takes an unexpected turn. This time, Àlvar shows up at the woman's house to demand the investment she promised him.

However, Gina responds that before doing anything, she wants to meet the business owner. This attitude shows Gina's distrust, masterfully portrayed by Meritxell Huertas. This small clash of interests between them promises to lead to more conflicts.

| TV3

Jess Decides to Go to the Police to Report Ferni

On the other hand, Jess, another main character, shows up at Naiara's house to ask for help. The young woman, with her persuasive manner, manages to convince Jess to go to the police station and report Ferni. A moment that could change the course of the plot.

Jess's decision won't be easy. However, Naiara's influence seems to be key for her to finally decide to take this important step. This episode promises to be a mix of emotional twists and moments of tension.

Meritxell Huertas's performance continues to be an essential pillar in the development of the series. Once again showing her talent and ability to bring complex characters to life. Followers of Com si fos ahir can't miss this episode, full of surprises.