Declaración Urgente De Susanna Griso Sobre Su Novio En 'espejo Público': 'todo Claro'

Susanna Griso didn't think twice about abruptly stopping the broadcast of Espejo Público to issue an urgent statement related to her current boyfriend. "All clear," the television presenter assured after echoing the latest images that have been published.

On February 11, ¡Hola! raised all alarms around the communicator by confirming her separation from Íñigo Afán de Ribera, after more than two years of relationship. A fact that the Atresmedia worker didn't take long to confirm.

Now, this headline has once again left more than one person speechless with new and unexpected information. As it has confirmed, Susanna Griso already has a new love.

This Wednesday, March 5, the magazine published the first images of the Espejo Público presenter with her current romantic partner. Images that, as expected, have caused a great stir around her.

That's why, this morning, her colleagues didn't miss the opportunity to ask Susanna Griso if what has been said about her in the last few hours is true.

At this moment, and after assuring that "I have two cars behind me every day," the Espejo Público host didn't hesitate to confirm the exclusive live. "All clear," she assured afterward, thus settling this very personal matter.

As we all know, Susanna Griso finds it "uncomfortable" to talk about her private life in public. A situation that, since February 11, she hasn't been able to avoid.

However, after the publication of her latest photos with her new love, the media's interest in the communicator has increased considerably.

For this reason, Susanna Griso didn't think twice and, during this morning's broadcast of Espejo Público, she took a step forward. A moment in which she confirmed that, as of today, her heart is once again occupied:

"Of course, that's it. You have to accept it and... A friend told me, who is very good at these experiences, that the more normality you give it, the better, because it ends sooner."

Meanwhile, after Susanna Griso has left "everything clear," Gema López took the opportunity to comment on it: "Done they are, published they are."

Additionally, the co-host of Espejo Público assured with laughter that the famous phrase "what you see is what you get," today has made more sense than ever. All thanks to the photos published by the magazine ¡Hola!.