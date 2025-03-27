Surprise: Jordi Rico's Arrival in 'Com Si Fos Ahir' Gives the Series a U-turn

When it was thought that Com si fos ahir had no more surprising twists, the next episode promises to overflow with emotions and revelations. The series, which never fails to captivate with its interconnected plots, is preparing for a new installment that will leave no one indifferent.

Especially those who remember the character of Quim, played by Jordi Rico. Quim, who passed away some time ago, returns in an episode full of surprises, dreams, and new perspectives for the other characters.

| 3Cat

Major Surprise: Jordi Rico Returns to Com si fos ahir

The story begins with Jordi's return from the United States, who, after his trip to visit Anna, tells his friends that everything went very well. However, a comment from Sílvia plants the seed of curiosity, as she discovers that Jordi has met a woman.

A fact that will lead to new conversations and possible conflicts within the group. Meanwhile, the plot of Salvatore and Cati advances by leaps and bounds. Salvatore has signed the divorce papers but decides not to tell Cati.

But it is the appearance of Quim, a character who left a void since his death, that captures the fans' attention. In a dream, the woman's character meets Quim, who encourages her to start a new life, giving an emotional twist to her current situation.

| TV3

Itziar and Ismael Become Protagonists

Meanwhile, tensions continue to grow in the rest of the plot. Itziar, for example, takes the step toward independence by starting to look for a new home. However, the most conflictive plot develops with Ismael, who wants to attend his group's play premiere.

However, he encounters Gemma's refusal, who doesn't allow him to go out because he has to work. This episode, full of changes and revelations, highlights Com si fos ahir's ability to surprise the viewer with unexpected twists.

Especially with the reappearance of Quim, a character who remains present in the protagonists' lives, albeit in a more ethereal and symbolic way. Undoubtedly, this installment is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of the season.