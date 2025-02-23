María Del Monte Makes a Decision After the Developments in Antonio Tejado's Case

The Investigative Court Number 16 of Seville continues to advance with the investigation of the assault and robbery with violence at María del Monte's chalet in Gines. In a new twist in the case, three new individuals have been summoned to testify. Meanwhile, María del Monte has made a decision: she has gone on a trip.

The date set for these statements is next March 7. This decision comes after receiving an expanded report from the Civil Guard. This has been confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

This new order was issued last Tuesday, adding to other decisions made in the judicial process. It should be remembered that in May 2024, the court granted the request for release submitted by the defense of Antonio Tejado. The singer's nephew is still being investigated as the alleged mastermind of the assault.

María Del Monte Embarks on an Adventure After the News About Antonio Tejado's Case

Despite being released on provisional bail without bond, the judge imposed precautionary measures. Among them, the prohibition to leave the national territory and the withdrawal of the passport.

He must also appear in court on the 7th and 21st of each month. Additionally, he was prohibited from approaching within 500 meters (1640 ft.) of the victims.

While the investigation progresses, María del Monte has made a striking gesture through her social media. The artist has confirmed that she wants to continue with her plans despite the investigation and has done so with a trip to Ceuta.

María del Monte has shared her happiness after spending a lovely weekend in Ceuta: “Extraordinary weekend in Ceuta, there I won the 'Gente Joven' contest. It had been years since I went and the memories surfaced without me intending to,” the artist wrote.

María Del Monte Moves Forward With Her Life After the Robbery

Her message makes one thing clear: she moves forward with her life. Despite her nephew's legal situation, María del Monte prefers to focus on the positive. Her visit to Ceuta has been a trip full of memories and emotions where the artist has enjoyed the warmth of its people and the hospitality of the city.

This attitude is not new to her. Since the scandal of the robbery at her home was uncovered, the singer has kept her distance from Antonio Tejado.

Her relationship with him was broken after his alleged involvement in the case was discovered. Despite everything, María del Monte shows that happiness doesn't depend on adversity. Her priority remains her music, her audience, and her well-being.

While justice takes its course, she chooses to keep smiling. Her weekend in Ceuta is proof of that. The artist makes it clear that, despite everything, life goes on.