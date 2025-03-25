George Clooney's Statement That Revolutionizes Hollywood: 'I'm 63 Years Old and…'

George Clooney has managed to revolutionize the Hollywood industry with the latest and revealing statement he made during his last interview. "I'm 63 years old... I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leads," this well-known actor has assured.

After more than 40 years of being one of the most iconic heartthrobs in the American film scene, he has chosen to end an important stage of his professional career. Information he shared in an interview on 60 Minutes.

During his conversation with the aforementioned media outlet, George Clooney talked, among other things, about his latest and desired audiovisual project. However, besides promoting his new work, he took the opportunity to make an important statement.

The actor has emphatically stated that he will not star in romantic comedies anymore, as he believes that his age and the evolution of the genre have distanced him from those types of roles. Information that caught more than one person completely off guard.

"Look, I'm 63 years old. I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leads, that's not my job. I don't do romantic movies anymore," George Clooney made very clear during his interview.

Moreover, with his latest statement in which he announced that he will not do more romantic comedies, George Clooney has highlighted an undeniable reality. As he has pointed out, the leads of this genre have evolved over time.

So much so that, currently, actors like Glen Powell, Nicholas Galitzine, or Hero Fiennes Tiffin, among others, are the ones leading this genre that grosses so much money every year.

In fact, the last time we saw George Clooney take on the role of a romantic comedy heartthrob was in 2022 in the movie Ticket to Paradise. An audiovisual production he co-starred in with Julia Roberts.

Although this genre has not been the central axis of his professional career, this well-known actor has starred in some notable films. Among them, Out of Sight, Intolerable Cruelty, Up in the Air, and One Fine Day.

Even in relation to his role as a director, George Clooney has been at the helm of well-known titles such as Leatherheads or Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, among others.

For now, the actor is very focused on the Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, a film he directed and in which he played journalist Fred Friendly.

However, although he may change his mind in the future, for now, the romantic comedy genre loses one of its most charismatic figures.