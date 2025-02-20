Major Surprise Over Pilar Eyre's Words About Queen Letizia and the Pope

Social media have become the perfect stage for unexpected debates. This way, journalist and writer Pilar Eyre has managed to capture attention with a comparison that hasn't gone unnoticed.

Through her account on X, formerly Twitter, the Barcelona writer made an observation about two seemingly disparate figures: Pope Francis and Queen Letizia. Her words have caused a wave of reactions, surprising her followers.

| TV3

Major Surprise Over Pilar Eyre's Latest Words

"The Pope is like Letizia: liked by non-Catholics," Eyre wrote in a message that sparked comments of all kinds. Faced with the uncertainty caused, she decided to clarify her point with a second post.

"Look, I meant that Letizia is liked by non-monarchists just as the Pope is liked by non-Catholics. I thought it was understood, but I see it wasn't." With this explanation, the journalist tried to clarify her words.

Thus, she emphasized that both the queen and the leader of the Catholic Church have managed to attract the sympathy of sectors that, in principle, don't share the institutions they represent. Pilar Eyre's reflection has sparked an intense debate on social media.

It's not the first time the writer has made comments about the monarchy. However, this time her observation has transcended beyond the royal realm, also touching on the figure of Pope Francis.

| Europa Press

The Latest on Pope Francis's Health Status

Meanwhile, the pontiff continues to make news for reasons unrelated to social media controversy. After being admitted on Friday due to pneumonia in both lungs, his condition has improved in recent hours.

The Vatican reported that "the night passed peacefully" and that Francis was able to have breakfast with enthusiasm in a chair. This indicates an improvement in his condition. Although he remains under medical observation, optimism is growing regarding his recovery in the coming days.

The combination of these two very different topics, Pilar Eyre's comparison and the Pope's progress, has created an unexpected meeting point. While the journalist's words continue to spark discussion, the world remains alert to the pontiff's recovery.