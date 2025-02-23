Mari Ángeles Grajal and Jacobo Ostos Confirm the Problem: 'she's Manipulative And...'

María Ángeles Grajal, widow of Jaime Ostos, was involved in a serious altercation this Monday with Jaime, one of the two sons the bullfighter had during his first marriage. An incident that has been widely discussed and after which the ex-girlfriend of Jacobo Ostos, the bullfighter's younger son, spoke out. "She is manipulative and very dependent on her son," the young woman stated, referring to the mother of her former partner.

Mery Jim, Jacobo's ex-partner, went on to say that María Ángeles has a lot of power over her son. The young woman claimed that Jacobo fulfills all his mother's wishes without questioning her. A situation that, according to her, could cause him problems.

"María Ángeles is very dependent on her son," she expressed fearlessly. She recalled that on one occasion she traveled 31 miles (50 kilometers) to bring him a phone charger.

Jacobo Ostos's Ex Has Defined María Ángeles Grajal in Few Words

The events being discussed this week took place during an event organized by the Peñña Taurina Las Meninas de España, at the Wellington Hotel in Madrid.

Jacobo himself explained to the cameras what had happened, implying the seriousness of the incident. "He has threatened to kill my mother," he claimed, referring to his older brother. He added, "It's very serious, we're going to report him and request a restraining order."

Minutes later, María Ángeles Grajal, visibly affected, headed to a police station by taxi with the intention of filing a complaint. "I have nothing to say," was all the bullfighter's widow said before making it clear that "of course" she would take legal action.

Mery Jim, Jacobo Ostos's ex-girlfriend, explained that it is possible that her former partner saw his mother nervous and acted accordingly. "María Ángeles cries very easily," the guest revealed from the set of Y ahora Sonsoles.

The truth is that this tense encounter was already brewing hours earlier on the set of Y ahora Sonsoles. Jaime Ostos Jr. was with the presenter of the Antena 3 show when the bullfighter's widow appeared live to defend her husband's memory.

María Ángeles Grajal Reported to the Police What, According to Her, Her Husband's Son Told Her

A connection in which there was also a moment of tension between the presenter and the protagonist of the mentioned moment.

Paloma Barrientos, a witness to what happened, explained that Jaime Jr. had come to "provoke." The journalist warned María Ángeles Grajal of the bullfighter's son's presence. Then she "came out, threw him out, asked him what he was doing here, and left," the collaborator explained.

It was minutes later when Jacobo appeared and his mother was crying. "I am not aware of any aggression," revealed Barrientos, who had witnessed the mentioned incident.

Jaime Ostos Jr., meanwhile, gave his version on Y ahora, Sonsoles of what happened. The bullfighter's son clarified that he appeared at the event by chance and that it was Jacobo who assaulted him.

According to him, María Ángeles Grajal grabbed him by the jacket and rudely told him to leave, then he encountered his brother who confronted him. Subsequently, he also decided to report the incident to the authorities. These events, it seems, will ultimately be solved in court.