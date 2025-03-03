Surprise in 'Com Si Fos Ahir' after Confirming What Will Happen With Meritxell Huertas

Tensions intensify in Com si fos ahir, with an episode full of confrontations and surprises. In the next chapter, Gina, played by Meritxell Huertas, will find herself cornered by Àlvar, who pressures her to get the money from the sale of the Vic building.

Meanwhile, Valeri decides to intervene and help his aunt investigate the situation, convinced that something doesn't add up. On the other hand, Quique returns to the school after his leave, although he doesn't do so with the peace he expected.

Bolaños's presence continues to be a source of concern for him, and his return to the classroom could bring new complications. Meanwhile, Litus commits to strengthening the cooperative and seeks new partners for the project, counting on Sílvia's support to achieve it.

On the other hand, Marta makes a discovery that enrages her: Andreu has reserved a space in the Barnateca for a large group. Determined not to sit idly by, Marta acts quickly and presents a counteroffer.

Meritxell Huertas, Trapped in a Strategy

Gina's storyline takes center stage in this episode, with Àlvar determined to get what he wants at all costs. His insistence on obtaining the money from the sale of the Vic building puts Gina in a difficult situation.

The pressure not only comes from Àlvar but also from her surroundings. Valeri, who suspects something is wrong, decides to investigate the matter and help his aunt. His involvement could be key to uncovering Àlvar's true intentions and preventing Gina from making a mistake that could harm her.

Other Conflicts on the Horizon

While Gina deals with this situation, Quique's return to the school becomes another point of tension. After his leave, his main concern is Bolaños, and his return to class could mean facing him again.

On the other hand, Litus commits to strengthening the cooperative by getting more partners, counting on Sílvia's support in this task. In the field of catering, Marta, upon discovering Andreu's reservation at the Barnateca, decides to react with a counteroffer.

Her move could reignite a conflict that seemed to be at peace. The next chapter of Com si fos ahir promises unexpected twists and high-stakes situations for its characters.