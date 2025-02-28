Silence With José María Almoguera's Confession About Paola Olmedo: 'she Has...'

José María Almoguera leaves the entire GH Dúo set in silence with the latest and unexpected words he has said about Paola Olmedo. Without thinking twice, the contestant has assured that his ex "has good taste" upon learning about her new romantic relationship.

Although he was one of the big favorites to make it to the final of this well-known Telecinco reality show, it ultimately wasn't meant to be. This Thursday, February 27, José María became the latest contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

After his exit from the GH Dúo house, José María Almoguera faced one of the most challenging galas of the edition. He not only reunited with his mother but also discovered the new romantic relationship of his child's mother, Paola Olmedo.

As expected, Carlos Sobera didn't want to miss the opportunity to ask him about it. However, despite the host's provocations, the young man left everyone completely surprised by not expressing any kind of reaction.

Nevertheless, despite his initial decision, José María Almoguera has assured that he is very happy for Paola Olmedo. Additionally, he has stated that his ex-wife "has good taste."

After reuniting with María 'la jerezana' and sharing an emotional moment with his mother, José María Almoguera learned about the other surprise the organization had prepared for him. Carlos Sobera was the one to announce it:

"When one enters the GH Dúo house, it seems like life stops, but it isn't so. Important things have happened related to Paola Olmedo, that you should know."

According to the host, in these weeks his ex-wife has undergone a cosmetic procedure to change the appearance of her mouth. Additionally, to his surprise, he found out that the mother of his child is in love again.

Initially, José María Almoguera wanted to comment on Paola Olmedo's cosmetic change. "Let's see, about the surgery, it's a procedure that's been pending for several years and I knew it was going to happen relatively soon, it's a health issue," he assured firmly.

On the other hand, although he initially seemed somewhat reluctant, Carmen Borrego's son had no problem sharing his opinion about his ex's new relationship:

"That she has met a wonderful man, I'm very happy. I hope he's a perfect ten... Because in the end, he's a man who has to set an example for my son if he's going to live with him and have a relationship with him."

José María Almoguera emphasized that the only thing he wants is for this man "to be a perfect ten." "Normally, as far as I know,[Paola Olmedo]has good taste. So, I hope everything goes very well," he concluded.