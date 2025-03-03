Kiko Matamoros Discovers Something About Joaquín Sánchez That Could Change Everything

Kiko Matamoros revealed in Ni que fuéramos controversial information about Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido. The panelist disclosed the situation the couple is going through after the conversations between the former footballer and model Claudia Bavel came to light. "There is a crisis in the couple right now of enormous size, he is devastated and she has told him she doesn't even want to see him," Kiko assured.

These surprising statements come just a few days after the show in which Kiko Matamoros collaborates revealed the messages that Claudia Bavel exchanged with Joaquín Sánchez. A conversation in which the Andalusian showed his interest in meeting the adult content actress in person.

| Canal Quickie

Kiko Matamoros Reveals How the Marriage Really Is

Until now, the former Betis player and his wife had boasted about the good health of their marriage. However, after his messages with Bavel came to light, other women have appeared claiming to have had alleged affairs with Joaquín Sánchez.

Belén Esteban also reported in Ni que fuéramos that she had learned that Joaquín had an extramarital relationship with another woman three years ago. The Canal Ten show contacted this woman, who claimed that Susana Saborido was fully aware of what happened in 2021.

"Yes, his wife found out," this person confirmed. She added: "I have conversations with Susana, she knows everything, they want to silence me. He is the one who should be worried and not blame me for speaking," she added visibly upset.

This information coincides with the time when the host of the show Joaquín el Novato confessed in an interview that he was about to get divorced.

The show hosted by María Patiño also revealed that the woman they were talking about was Cristina Ruiz, a former participant of Mujeres, Hombres y Viceversa.

According to Matamoros Joaquín and Susana Saborido Are Going Through a Major Crisis

Amid this flood of news related to the Sánchez-Saborido marriage, both the former footballer and his wife have preferred not to make any statements about it.

Even so, and to put an end to the speculations, Susana Saborido shared a significant image on Instagram along with a strong message. "Always together, my life," she wrote on her social media alongside a photo of them kissing passionately. A way to make it clear that the information that has emerged about her husband has not affected their marriage at all.

| Instagram, @susanayj7

Giovanna González confirmed in Vamos a ver Kiko Matamoros's words. According to the collaborator, the couple had a heated argument when the news broke. "The anger was big and the upset too," Giovanna added, implying that the tension in the couple is a fact.