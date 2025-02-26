Silence on 'espejo Público' After Gema López's Message: 'i'm Not Going to Meet You'

Gema López once again leaves the set of Espejo Público in silence with the latest and blunt message she has sent to someone from Isabel Pantoja's professional circle. "I'm not going to meet with you," the show's co-host firmly stated.

Weeks go by and this media-savvy clan can't stay away from the media spotlight, all due to the latest information coming to light related to Isabel.

| Atresmedia

According to recent statements, the expenses caused by Isabel Pantoja during her stay in Gran Canaria, for the admission of little Alma, were not paid by her. This information was expanded upon this morning by Gema López and her colleagues.

As one of the Espejo Público staff members learned after speaking with people close to the singer, these debts were settled after her return to the mainland:

"Once Isabel Pantoja left that hotel, the extras she might have enjoyed during the nights she stayed would have been paid." But now a question remains: "Who paid for it?"

| Atresmedia

A question that Gema López's colleague has managed to clear up. "The source I spoke with assures me that it's the businessman in charge of the singer's tour and with whom she maintains a great relationship."

Meanwhile, after sharing this information with the Espejo Público audience, the communicator directly addressed the show's co-host: "I have something to tell you. This source from Isabel Pantoja's direct and professional circle has asked me to request something from you."

Gema López Leaves the Set of Espejo Público in Silence and Explodes Live

As expected, these words truly surprised Gema López. So much so that she didn't hesitate to ask her colleague if he was addressing her.

"Yes, he wants to meet you personally and I don't think it's for anything good," Adrián replied. Words that, it seems, were enough for the Espejo Público co-host to know who it was about:

"Well, I'll tell you something, I already know who the source is. That source who spoke to you once already wanted to meet with me... It's Enrique, the promoter. I'm surprised that he wanted to meet with me back then and now takes advantage of contacting this program to tell you that."

| Atresmedia

At this moment, and looking directly at the camera, Gema López wanted to send a clear message to this person: "Enrique, promoter. I'm not going to meet with you."

"And I'm not going to meet with you because I know how you're dealing with the press, because I know how you're passing information that suits you to the press," she added.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, Gema López took the opportunity to ask this promoter, very close to Isabel Pantoja, a series of compromising questions:

"I would like you to explain to me why a lady who, privately, goes to an island to see her niece has to have it paid for by her promoter. Does the investor behind it know that all these private expenses of Isabel Pantoja are being paid by him? Are things okay with the investor?"

Meanwhile, Gema López also asked if "they have accounted for all the expenses" to this businessman. "Since I'm not going to meet with you, I'll leave them hanging in the air in case you want to meet with my colleague Adrián," the communicator concluded.