Shocking: They Reveal Why Infanta Elena Visits Juan Carlos I So Often

Infanta Elena has become one of the key people in Juan Carlos I's life. Their bond has always been very strong, but recently, the emeritus's eldest daughter hasn't left his side. The reason has just been revealed and points to Elena's concern about her father's deterioration.

At 87 years old, Juan Carlos is going through a complicated health moment. For months, he has experienced a considerable decline that has worryingly impaired his mobility. Therefore, Infanta Elena travels very often to Abu Dhabi to closely monitor her father's progress.

| Europa Press

The Reason That Prevents Infanta Elena From Leaving Juan Carlos I Alone

The relationship between Infanta Elena and her father, the emeritus king Juan Carlos I, has gained great relevance in recent times. Felipe VI's older sister has intensified her trips to Abu Dhabi, which has raised alarms about the former monarch.

Now the reason that leads Infanta Elena to visit Juan Carlos I so often has been revealed: she is worried about his health. Juan Carlos's health, which has suffered several medical problems in recent years, is now a matter of great concern in the family.

| Europa Press

The emeritus, throughout his life, has faced multiple health setbacks, but in recent months his condition has worsened considerably. Infanta Elena, very close to her father, has shown her concern and has emerged as one of the key figures in joining him.

In particular, Juan Carlos has dealt with mobility issues that have significantly affected his quality of life. This has led Infanta Elena to intensify her visits to Abu Dhabi to inquire about his progress, as confirmed by Monarquía Confidencial.

| Europa Press

Felipe's sister even traveled to Geneva last spring to join her father during one of his medical treatments. In Switzerland, the emeritus underwent stem cell alternatives to improve his mobility. However, it seems these haven't worked as expected, and doctors predict he will end his days in a wheelchair.

This future prospect doesn't please Juan Carlos at all, who is adamantly opposed to not being self-sufficient. He remembers his mother and his sisters, Infantas Pilar and Margarita de Borbón, and doesn't want to end up like them. This makes his daughter Elena's support crucial in these challenging times.

Infanta Elena, Juan Carlos I's Great Support

As Juan Carlos's health continues to be a concern, Infanta Elena's visits become more significant. The relationship between father and daughter is strengthening, and Froilán's mother is being key in the emeritus's life.

Although Cristina also usually visits her father, it is Elena who is in charge of checking on his health progress. She has interrupted personal and family plans, even during holidays, to be with her father.

| Europa Press

One of Juan Carlos's strengths is his vitality and the desire he still maintains to enjoy his leisure plans. His trips to Sanxenxo are of great help to boost his spirits and prevent him from falling into anxiety and fear.

Close sources state that he is very conscious of leading a healthy life and doing everything possible not to lose mobility. "He is determined to 'recover' most of the mobility in his left leg," they say.

A commendable effort, but experts say it won't prevent the deterioration of the musculoskeletal system. "As we age, it deteriorates, causing a decline in our physical abilities," they comment.