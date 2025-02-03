Logo e-notícies EN
A woman with glasses and her hair up is on a television show, while another woman with an intense expression appears in a red circle.
María del Monte explodes and puts Sonsoles Ónega against the ropes | Camara Antena 3, en.e-noticies.cat
Shock on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' after María del Monte's confession about Sonsoles Ónega

María del Monte has exploded on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' and has put Sonsoles Ónega on the spot live on air

Cristo Fernández

Last Friday, Sonsoles Ónega participated in the program El Desafío, where she managed to break Mario Vaquerizo's record after making 21 turns in an excavator. Her feat was applauded by her colleagues and the audience, the journalist once again demonstrated her bravery and competitive spirit. This time, Sonsoles Ónega tried again on her show and made María del Monte make an unexpected confession about her achievement.

In today's program of Y ahora Sonsoles, the host wanted to challenge herself to surpass her limits and she succeeded. At the gates of Atresmedia's facilities, Sonsoles got back on the excavator and managed to break her own record. Her colleague, María del Monte, was witnessing the entire challenge and supported her at every moment.

A person is inside a JCB skid steer loader while another person is standing next to it, in an outdoor setting with buildings and vegetation.
Sonsoles Ónega returns to take on the challenge of "El Desafío" | Antena 3

However, upon entering the set, María del Monte made an unexpected confession. "I got a little overwhelmed," she assured.

María del Monte puts Sonsoles Ónega on the spot

Sonsoles, surprised, asked her: "Why?" The artist explained the reason for her anxiety: "Because of a tune, because you were wearing stiletto heels on an excavator." Her words provoked laughter on the set, but also highlighted the tension of the moment.

But María del Monte didn't stop there. She put Sonsoles Ónega on the spot with a shocking revelation: "You almost caught me."

People watch a JCB excavator as a man prepares to enter it, with a sign announcing a Sonsoles challenge on a television program.
Sonsoles Ónega almost runs over María del Monte | Antena 3

Sonsoles, incredulous, replied: "You're exaggerating." However, the singer insisted and made a statement that left everyone speechless: "I owe Antonio my right foot."

Faced with this declaration, her colleagues agreed with her. In a moment of the challenge, Sonsoles lost control of the excavator and almost ran over María del Monte. Fortunately, it was just a scare, but the anecdote caused all kinds of comments on the program.

María del Monte enjoyed Sonsoles Ónega's feat

The episode was one of the most talked-about moments of the day. Sonsoles once again demonstrated her daring spirit and María del Monte made it clear that she doesn't lack reflexes.

A television presenter is on a news set with a graphic on screen that says
Sonsoles Ónega is left in shock after María del Monte's confession | Antena 3

Additionally, Sonsoles confessed that she never imagined she would manage to break her own record. For her, the challenge was a physical and mental effort that was worth it. Meanwhile, María del Monte assured that, although she got a scare, she enjoyed watching her colleague in action.

The set closed the program with an ovation and with Sonsoles showing her gratitude to the entire team. Undoubtedly, a day full of emotions that will remain in everyone's memory.

