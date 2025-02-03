Shock on 'Y ahora Sonsoles' after María del Monte's confession about Sonsoles Ónega

Last Friday, Sonsoles Ónega participated in the program El Desafío, where she managed to break Mario Vaquerizo's record after making 21 turns in an excavator. Her feat was applauded by her colleagues and the audience, the journalist once again demonstrated her bravery and competitive spirit. This time, Sonsoles Ónega tried again on her show and made María del Monte make an unexpected confession about her achievement.

In today's program of Y ahora Sonsoles, the host wanted to challenge herself to surpass her limits and she succeeded. At the gates of Atresmedia's facilities, Sonsoles got back on the excavator and managed to break her own record. Her colleague, María del Monte, was witnessing the entire challenge and supported her at every moment.

| Antena 3

However, upon entering the set, María del Monte made an unexpected confession. "I got a little overwhelmed," she assured.

María del Monte puts Sonsoles Ónega on the spot

Sonsoles, surprised, asked her: "Why?" The artist explained the reason for her anxiety: "Because of a tune, because you were wearing stiletto heels on an excavator." Her words provoked laughter on the set, but also highlighted the tension of the moment.

But María del Monte didn't stop there. She put Sonsoles Ónega on the spot with a shocking revelation: "You almost caught me."

| Antena 3

Sonsoles, incredulous, replied: "You're exaggerating." However, the singer insisted and made a statement that left everyone speechless: "I owe Antonio my right foot."

Faced with this declaration, her colleagues agreed with her. In a moment of the challenge, Sonsoles lost control of the excavator and almost ran over María del Monte. Fortunately, it was just a scare, but the anecdote caused all kinds of comments on the program.

María del Monte enjoyed Sonsoles Ónega's feat

The episode was one of the most talked-about moments of the day. Sonsoles once again demonstrated her daring spirit and María del Monte made it clear that she doesn't lack reflexes.

| Antena 3

Additionally, Sonsoles confessed that she never imagined she would manage to break her own record. For her, the challenge was a physical and mental effort that was worth it. Meanwhile, María del Monte assured that, although she got a scare, she enjoyed watching her colleague in action.

The set closed the program with an ovation and with Sonsoles showing her gratitude to the entire team. Undoubtedly, a day full of emotions that will remain in everyone's memory.